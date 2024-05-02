INSIDE Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's 'magical' sangeet night decor ft twinkling chandeliers, music and more
An inside video of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night celebration has emerged on social media, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the mesmerizing décor setup. Don't miss out—take a peek!
Actress Taapsee Pannu recently exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe. Earlier, videos emerged showcasing various festivities, including details about outfits and dance performances. An inside video revealed the stunning and personalized decor for the couple's Haldi function, shared by the event planners. Now, a latest video of the Sangeet night decor has surfaced, featuring glittering lights and all things glamorous.
Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's sangeet night dazzles with shimmering decor
On May 1 the planners behind Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding took to Instagram and shared a video giving a sneak peek into the decoration of the venue that was set up for the sangeet night celebration.
The video starts with a picturesque photo of the couple on a serene beach. As the scene transitioned, viewers were treated to a visual feast: a spectacle of opulent chandeliers, not merely a couple, but a myriad, casting their luminous spell over the festivities. But that's not all – the décor boasted resplendent floral arrangements and elegantly arranged seating arrangements.
Alongside the video, the caption read, “EXCLUSIVELY step into @taapsee & @mathias.boe Sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love...We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!”
Take a look:
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on March 22. It was quite an intimate affair, where they were surrounded by their families and closest friends. The luxurious Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, was their chosen venue.
On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has the much-awaited sequel of her movie Haseen Dillruba on the horizon. The actress will also be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Khel Khel Mein.
