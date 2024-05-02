Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 co-star recalls fans gathering in Berlin on his birthday; 'Not even for Brad Pitt...'

Shah Rukh Khan and his fandom are not hidden from anyone. He enjoys a massive fan following, not only in India but across the globe. We have seen its proof on several occasions but in a recent chat with DawnNews, his Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan opened up about shooting with the Dunki star in Berlin.

In the interview, Alyy recalled a moment when a crowd of fans had gathered outside their hotel to wish their favorite star, SRK, a happy birthday. The actor also went on to praise SRK for his humility.

Alyy Khan admits Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom is unprecedented

In the interview, Alyy Khan said that he was shooting for a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Berlin and it was his birthday. He revealed that they were staying in the same hotel in Berlin where Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino stayed a few days ago for their film's shoot. Most of the crew of their films were also the same and when they saw the crowd that had gathered outside the hotel to wish the Zero star, the crew revealed that they hadn't seen such a crowd before, not even for Brad Pitt.

Alyy added that fans had come from around Europe to meet him. “Since we had locked 1-kilometer space for the film, they were standing behind the barricades with placards to wish him. Shah Rukh walked all the way to that line and spent a good hour with the fans, thanking them for coming all the way to wish him well. His stardom is unprecedented,” said the Don 2 actor.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King, an action thriller. Notably, this film marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, who was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The King will also feature action sequences overseen by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed King Khan in Pathaan. Apart from this, he is also said to be working in Tiger Vs Pathaan alongside Salman Khan.

