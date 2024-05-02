Top 11 Dwayne Johnson Movies To Watch

When we were at a younger age, we used to be thrilled when the host announced The Rock’s entry into the ring. Over the years, Dwayne Johnson. Whose stage name is The Rock has been captivating us with his moves and movies. The wrestler-turned-actor made his theatrical acting debut in the Brendan Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns (2001) where he played The Scorpion King, later spun off into The Scorpion King (2002) the next year.

Over the years, he became one of the highest-paid and most successful actors in Hollywood. As he is celebrating his 52nd birthday, let’s have a look at his top 11 performances in movies.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw featured the action powerhouse Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson alongside the equally dynamic Jason Statham. Together, they starred in the first live-action spin-off from the Fast & Furious franchise. This film took on the classic buddy-movie formula but with a high-octane twist. The movie didn't try to be anything more than it was – a pure, entertaining escape – and that's exactly what made it so enjoyable.

Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence marked the beginning of a box office goldmine pairing in Hollywood. This 2016 comedy brought together Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson for the first time, an inspired choice that highlighted their undeniable comedic chemistry. The film cleverly contrasted the actors' physical stature for maximum humor.

The movie's tagline perfectly captured the essence of the on-screen partnership: "Saving the world takes a little Hart and a big Johnson."

Jungle Cruise

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra starring Johnson and Emily Blunt, this is a CGI-heavy movie based on the Disneyland and Disney World theme park ride. Johnson stars as the snarky steamboat driver Frank Wolff in the movie.

Moana

Dwayne Johnson delivers a refreshing twist on his usual roles in the Disney animated movie Moana. In this film, he portrays Maui, a charismatic hero whose bold escapades and carefree attitude ultimately put the world in peril. The plot revolves around Moana, a determined young woman voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, who has the daunting task of finding Maui, convincing him to take responsibility, and then saving the world. Moana itself is a charming and unforgettable adventure, packed with personality, and The Rock's performance is a key ingredient in its success.

Fighting With My Family

Florence Pugh steps into the ring as Paige, a real-life WWE champion, in the heartwarming film Fighting With My Family. The movie explores Paige's journey, growing up surrounded by the thrills and theatrics of professional wrestling alongside her brother. While both dreamt of wrestling glory, it was Paige who ultimately rose to superstardom.

Despite not having a starring role, Dwayne Johnson lends his star power to the film, portraying himself as a wrestling legend who recognizes the talent of the new generation. Johnson's involvement adds a layer of authenticity to the story, as the film is based on true events.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji. The story revolves around four high school students who find themselves drawn into a video game with a jungle setting. The teenagers take on the roles of the characters they chose to represent them within the game. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, who previously starred together in Central Intelligence, are part of the ensemble cast, which also includes Jack Black and Karen Gillan. By the end of the film's theatrical run, it had grossed $962.5 million, and that amount has since further risen to $995.3 million from home release.

Baywatch

Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, is a playful action-comedy that stars Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Dwayne Johnson who stars as Mitch Buchannon, the ‘Captain’ of his squad of bods. The film aims to recapture the cheesy charm of the original series but stumbles at times. While the jokes land consistently, the plot can feel convoluted and messy.

The Rundown

Johnson's comedic talents took audiences and critics by surprise in Peter Berg's action-adventure film, The Rundown. Johnson portrays Beck, a bounty hunter tasked with a seemingly simple mission: retrieve his boss's son, Travis (Seann William Scott), from the wilds of Brazil. Beck's challenge was more complex than expected, as Travis proved to be quite the handful. The film's success hinged on the hilarious on-screen chemistry between Johnson and Scott. Their comedic timing and playful banter kept audiences entertained throughout the adventure. Despite a disappointing box office showing, The Rundown received positive critical reception

Fast Five

Fast Five marked a pivotal shift in the Fast & Furious franchise by introducing Luke Hobbs, a character played by Dwayne Johnson. This movie ventured beyond the series' street-racing origins, evolving into high-stakes heist action with Hobbs as a key player. Luke Hobbs, a Diplomatic Security Service agent, was tasked with tracking down Dom, Brian, and Mia after they were accused of killing Hobbs' team members. Johnson's portrayal of the determined and highly-skilled Hobbs was undeniably impressive, solidifying his place as a major player in the Fast & Furious universe.

The Other Guys

In the movie The Other Guys, Dwayne Johnson takes on a role that's more of a brief, humorous cameo rather than a significant part. However, his appearance in this Adam McKay film is a standout because it adds a surprising twist to the storyline. Johnson portrays the epitome of the action-hero cop, alongside Samuel L. Jackson. Unfortunately, their heroic moment is cut short by an unexpected twist, leaving the spotlight to take center stage on two other detectives: the mismatched duo played by Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Furious 7

The Fast & Furious franchise has carved a niche for itself, known for its high-octane action sequences and lighthearted tone. However, Furious 7 stands out for its surprising emotional depth, a shift necessitated by a real-life tragedy. The sudden passing of actor Paul Walker during filming forced the production team to make significant adjustments to the story. Furious 7 became a critical and commercial success. The film roared past the $1.5 billion mark at the box office, solidifying Dwayne Johnson's status as a Hollywood heavyweight.

