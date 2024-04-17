EXO's Sehun movies and TV shows have unique stories. The beloved youngest member of the group started his journey as a K-pop idol. He initially became extremely popular with the audience for his ethereal visuals and amazing dance talent. His official position in the group is one of the main dancers, and he effortlessly performs every intricate choreography. Moreover, he also elevates the performance with his magnetic presence.

However, soon after, he delved into the world of acting and did not disappoint his fans. With no training or acting background, the artist gave compelling performances every time he appeared on screen. Without further ado, let's check out some of the movies and TV shows the artist has starred in.

EXO's Sehun's movies and TV shows

1. EXO Next Door

Cast: Sehun, Moon Ga Young, Park Chanyeol, Do Kyungsoo, Byun Baekhyun

Director: Lee Kwon

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

TV Show Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Viki, YouTube

Seasons: 1

EXO Next Door marks Sehun's debut in the world of acting. This South Korean web series revolves around the life of Ji Yeon Hee, a shy girl who lives next door to the members of the popular K-pop group EXO. Sehun portrays himself in this light-hearted romantic comedy, showcasing his charm and charisma on screen.

2. Dokgo Rewind

Cast: Sehun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Byung Gyu, Gong Seung Yeon

Director: Choi Eun-jong

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

TV Show Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Viki

Seasons: 1

Dokgo Rewind follows the story of Kang Hyuk, a high school student seeking revenge for his brother's death at the hands of a school gang. Sehun takes on the role of Kang Hyuk, portraying his journey of self-discovery and vengeance. With its intense action sequences and gripping storyline, this series showcases Sehun's versatility as an actor.

3. Now, We Are Breaking Up

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Heon, Sehun

Director: Lee Gil-bok

IMDB Rating: 6.4

TV Show Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viki

Seasons: 1

Now We Are Breaking Up explores the complexities of modern relationships through the lives of fashion industry professionals. Sehun joins the stellar cast in this highly anticipated drama, portraying a character embroiled in love and heartbreak. With its promising storyline and talented ensemble, this series is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

4. Catman

Cast: Sehun, Janice Wu, Li Meng, Kim Min-jong

Director: Park Hee-gon

IMDB Rating: N/A

Movie Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Bilibili

Catman follows the story of Liang Qu, a young man who discovers he has the ability to transform into a cat. Sehun takes on the lead role, bringing this fantastical tale to life with his captivating performance. As Liang Qu navigates his newfound powers and love interests, audiences can expect a delightful blend of romance and fantasy in this upcoming film.

5. The Pirates 2: The Last Royal Treasure

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kwon Sang Woo, Chae Soo Bin, Oh Sehun

Director: Kim Jung Hoon

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Movie Genre: Fantasy, Action

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Netflix

The story revolves around a treasure hunt in the deep sea. Groups of pirates and bandits engage in a fierce battle to find the lost gold as well as defeat anyone who comes in their way. Sehun takes on the role of Han Goong, a cold-hearted ace archer who does not care about anything other than his goals. The artist puts on a cold demeanor throughout his performance, making it compelling.

6. All That We Loved

Cast: Oh Sehun, Jang Yeo Bin, Cho Jun Young

Director: Kim Jin Sung

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Viki

Sehun, as Go Yoo, an 18-year-old student, stands out not only for his towering height but also for his talent for playing basketball, which he initially pursued to increase his height. Despite his lack of focus on academics, he manages to maintain average grades effortlessly. Go Yoo's attention is primarily occupied by protecting his friend Joon Hee, whom he even donates a kidney to.

However, complications arise when Go Yoo develops feelings for So Yeon, his first love and the school's top student. This leads to a rivalry with Joon Hee due to cellular memory syndrome.

Sehun's movies and TV shows showcase his journey on screen; he can pull off any role, from lighthearted comedies to intense dramas. He continues to showcase his talent and versatility as an actor and does not confine himself only to the K-pop industry. As he continues to explore new opportunities in television and film, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this rising star.