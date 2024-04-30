Tony Khan Takes Shots At Goldberg For Calling the AEW Company ‘Too Cheesy’

A couple of days back, former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg was asked if he would join WWE's rival brand, AEW, as other former WWE superstars do after leaving WWE. Goldberg made fun of the AEW company and even tagged it as 'Too Cheesy.' He revealed that he was in contact about joining AEW, but he denied it and said he has no plans to join AEW in the future.

Tony Khan, the AEW President, was recently interviewed by Josh Martinez from Superstar Crossover, and he was asked to react to Goldberg's remarks about joining his company.

Tony Khan seemed unhappy with Goldberg's claims, and he revealed that these claims coming from Bill Goldberg are surprising as he was in talks with AEW at one point.

What did Goldberg say about AEW?

Former WWE and WCW champion Goldberg wrestled his last match in WWE at Elimination Chamber 2022 against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The Elimination Chamber match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg was the last match in the WWE Hall of Famer's contract.

Bill Goldberg has not re-signed with WWE or any other brand since he left WWE. Fans often predict or speculate that Bill will soon join WWE's rival company, AEW.

A couple of days back, Bill Goldberg gave an interview to 93.7 The Ticket, addressing the famous question about him joining AEW in the future.

Goldberg said, "I've talked to him (Tony Khan) a number of times throughout the past. This is where you're gonna get the most blunt answer you're gonna get from me."

"The product is too cheesy. It doesn't deserve to have, whatever, now you're really gonna get me going. But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance."

