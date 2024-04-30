'Never Say Never': Joey King Shares Interesting Insight On Playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard In 'The Act'

In the world of television, some performances leave a lasting impact, and Joey King’s portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act is one of them. Her Emmy-nominated performance captured hearts and minds, but King’s thoughts on reprising the character are complex.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, King shared her thoughts on the possibility of reprising the role. Let’s delve into this and find out what’s Joey King’s perspective behind revisiting her role.

King reflects on her Emmy-nominated role

King’s performance as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act didn’t just impress viewers; it also earned her an Emmy nomination. Critics praised her acting skills, and audiences were captivated by her portrayal of the complex character.

“I usually say, never say never, but I don’t think it’s something that’s on anyone’s radar,” explains the actress. She is currently starring in Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones. “I don’t want to rule it out completely, but right now; it’s not something I’m thinking about. Mostly, I just hope she finds peace and happiness in her life.

What is The Act all about?

In case, you don’t know The Act is a TV series that portrays the real-life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was convicted of second-degree murder for her role in the death of her mother Claudine Dee Dee Blanchard. Her boyfriend, Nick Godejohn got a life sentence for stabbing her mom 17 times. While behind the bars, Blanchard tied the knot with Ryan Anderson, her teacher, but they split up in March 2024.

Dee Dee had convinced others that Gypsy suffered from various illnesses, leading to unnecessary medical treatments and public sympathy. However, it was later revealed that Gypsy was not actually sick, and she conspired with her boyfriend to murder her mother.

Experts think Dee Dee might have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental condition where someone makes the other person seem sick when they’re actually fine.

Gypsy Rose’s journey is full of surprises

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life is like a never-ending story that keeps getting more interesting. After leaving the prison in December 2023, she’s been through a lot. First, she split up from her husband and then there are talks about her getting cosmic surgery. These updates have left people curious about what’s next for her. With all these twists and turns, her life could inspire a whole bunch of new projects in the future.

In The Act Patrica Arquette, who played the role of Dee Dee won an Emmy for her incredible performance.

Joey King and Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s surprising chat

During the filming of The Act King hadn’t communicated directly with Blanchard. However, following Gypsy’s release, they connected. King shared on the Armchair Expert podcast, “Gypsy sent me a message recently.. We didn’t have any contact when we were filming the show but since she’s been released, she texted, which was really nice.”

While King didn’t delve into the specifics of their conversation, she stressed the need to clear up any misunderstandings. “Having that private talk was really nice, we both know there’s absolutely no ill towards one another.”

ALSO READ: Truly Like Brother And Sister': Joey King Weighs In On Her Bond With We Were the Lucky Ones Co-star Logan Lerman