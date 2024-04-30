How Old Is Mike Myers? Austin Power Actor Looks Unrecognizable In His Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Mike Myers became a prominent name after his role as Dr. Evil in the satirical Austin Powers. He was also there in Wayne's World and Shrek. Actually, somehow or anyway, he was in the public eye. But for the last few years, he was seen missing from public appearances, and fans started wondering where is Myers.

The last time we saw Myers on the big screen was in the 2022 movie Amsterdam, and later that same year in Netflix's The Pentaverate. But then for the last one year, no sight of him. But now we have seen him, in an unrecognizable look as he has appeared at the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Nicole Kidman.

Mike Myers appears in a never-seen-before look

Mike Myers is now 60 years old. And we have seen him a lot in different characters. In 2007, he became the second Canadian after Jim Carrey to win the MTV Generation Award. In 2008, Myers co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the poorly received The Love Guru. But then he disappeared till 2018 when he appeared in supporting roles in Terminal (2018) and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

And, now after one year, here he is with a new look, that is totally unrecognizable. Myers attended Nicole Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which took place in Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday (28 April). the actor now has a short, white buzzcut, accompanied by white stubble.

He was seen in a new grey buzzcut, also took photos with fans outside the event, and addressed rumors that he is planning to make a fourth Austin Powers film.

"I think she's just one of the most versatile, and—you just admire her and you like her, which is a very rare combination with any performer," Myers told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, when asked what it was about Kidman that makes her so special. "Everything she does I think is so elegant and very first-class and fantastic."

Mike Myers about the fourth installment of Austin Powers

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about any next installment of the comical spy series, Austin Powers, Myers said: “I cannot confirm or deny the existence or non-existence of such a project.”

However, the actor did say he believes there is more life in the franchise, adding: “That’s right. I hinted at that possibility earlier. And I’ve generally avoided spilling the beans about specific plans.”

“I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist,” he said on The Jess Cagle Show in May 2022.

In an interview with Metrograph, Myers earlier said that while he was 'very immersed' in his career in his 20s, he shifted his focus to family later in life.

Speaking in 2023, he said: "I still am working on many things, but I have three kids under the age of 11, and the last 16 years has been me just learning to... That’s been the happiest time of my life, actually, prioritizing trying to get healthy and taking care of these kids. Still making stuff, but with the correct priority."

Myers, who has three children and has been married to Kelly Tisdale since 2010, last played Austin Powers in the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember. Thanks to the trilogy, and the Shrek films, he became one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

