RIIZE unveils new starry official light stick design alongside special accessory; WATCH

RIIZE, the boy band that debuted last year and has already created an identity for itself in the K-pop scene is here with good news for its fans. RIIZE has unveiled its official light stick design after the first one was canceled a while ago.

RIIZE unveils official fan light and accessory

On April 30, 2024, RIIZE finally revealed its highly awaited official light stick. The light stick is based on their concept of rising and growing.

In a special video, RIIZE allowed fans a special glimpse of its official fan light. The design features the band’s name RIIZE in the middle with stars on its sides. The stars' podium lights up and the ball also features stardust on it.

In addition to the official light stick, RIIZE also allowed a special look at a special accessory for the fan light which will be released at a later date. From the glimpse, it seems like the accessory has RISE and REALIZE written over it. RIIZE, the name of the band is the combination of the words rise and realize.

RIIZE had initially released a coming soon poster of fan light on March 5, 2024 however after getting negative responses to it, SM Entertainment retracted the design and announced they would unveil the official design in April.

Fans are happy to see that the new design is better than the old light stick design however they still feel, it could have been better. But overall, fans are pleased with RIIZE’s official light stick.

RIIZE’s recent activities

RIIZE is the latest addition to the list of charming K-pop boy bands. RIIZE debuted under SM Entertainment on September 4, 2023, with their single album Get a Guitar which also featured another single Memories. RIIZE is also known for its hit track Love 119.

RIIZE finally dropped music videos for pre-release singles 9 Days and One Kiss from their first mini album on April 29, 2024. To date, RIIZE has unveiled Impossible and Honestly along with the aforementioned singles as pre-release tracks of their upcoming album RIIZING. RIIZING, their first mini album is set to release in June this year.

