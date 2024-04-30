Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic on April 30? Find Out

On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, tied at 2-2, look forward to continuing their initial playoff round at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Anticipated tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight?

Donovan Mitchell is geared up to face the Orlando Magic, whose average against the Magic stands at 26.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in a total of 16 games.

After scoring 18 points inclusive of 6 assists and 3 steals in Game 4, Mitchell readies himself once again to face the Magic.

Starting with wins in games one and two, the Cavaliers lost their grip in games three and four as the Magic confidently took home victories. Both teams are evenly matched, having also split four regular-season games.

However, three out of the four series games had a lower-than-expected score, including the last game on Saturday.

Despite coming into the playoffs with the worst record and net rating post-All-Star break, the Cavaliers showed promise in the initial two games. Nevertheless, Orlando significantly dominated games three and four.

In the regular season, the Cavaliers averaged 20th in points per game (112.6) and were 12th in shooting accuracy at 47.9%. Falling 15th in three-point shots at 36.7% they completed 76.5% of their free throws ranking 22nd. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Collecting an average of 43.3 rebounds per game, they stood 17th. The team averaged 28.0 assists (8th) and 13.6 turnovers per game (17th).

The Magic tend a more aggressive game, capitalizing on turnovers to secure points. They rank second in scoring off turnovers, revealing their competent defense.

This was evident in games three and four where they restricted the Cavaliers to 83 and 89 points on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

They also outscored the Cavaliers in rebounds during both games. Now with equal footing in the series, it remains uncertain if they will continue their winning streak in the away game.

When And Where To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Channels: NBA TV, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: Fubo (free trial)

ALSO READ: Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers on April 30? Deets Inside

Cleveland Cavaliers Player's Stats Against The Magic

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell averages 26.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 16 career games against the Magic.

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen averages 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 18 career games against the Magic.

Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Out

Craig Porter

Dean Wade

Ty Jerome

Magic

No injured played

ALSO READ: Who Are Anthony Edwards' Parents? Is He Related to Michael Jordan?