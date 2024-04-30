Summer is here, and it's time to plan those exciting getaways to our favorite vacation spots. While you're busy picking out the perfect vacation outfits to add to your vacay wardrobe, don't forget the power of accessories. The right pieces can actually effortlessly elevate your look while adding a touch of personality and drama. They can easily make your vacation pictures all the more stylish, flawless, and memorable.

Well, let’s draw inspiration from the fabulous vacation style of some of our favorite Bollywood celebrities including the classy Alia Bhatt, the Stylish Kiara Advani, the awesome Katrina Kaif, and many more. Are you excited to up your vacation wear game with these chic and statement-making accessory picks? Let’s dive right in.

7 Bollywood celebrities’ vacation-ready accessory picks:

Kriti Sanon’s charm necklace:

The Do Patti actress loves to keep things minimalistic and her vacation wear outfit with a delicate neckline and butterfly-shaped charms was proof of that. She also added colorful beaded bracelets and black dark-tinted sunglasses with a slightly oversized frame to complete the look. We’re taking notes.

Tara Sutaria’s heart-shaped choker:

The Apurva starlet enjoys adding a touch of sparkly flair to her outfits. This was evident in the eye-catching silver heart-shaped choker she incorporated into her vacation wardrobe. The dazzling accessory truly enhanced the diva's appearance, capturing our hearts with her fashion sense.

Shraddha Kapoor’s minimalistic earrings:

The Aashiqui 2 actress is currently having a great time on a mountain getaway. She's been relaxing like a pro in cozy oversized sweatshirts, coordinated pants, and trendy yet comfy sneakers. To complete her look, she added trendy Gen-Z-approved hoops and studs.

Triptii Dimri’s sunhat and bracelet:

Triptii Dimri has been causing serious FOMO with her recent travel updates. She effortlessly styled her pastel blue co-ord set with a cute mini skirt, a dainty gold bracelet, droplet earrings, trendy semi-tinted sunglasses, and a chic white sunhat. Her choice of accessories is absolutely adorable.

Kiara Advani’s statement gold picks:

Kiara always knows just how to style her ensemble to absolute perfection, and her on-point accessory game is proof of the same. She added stunning layered gold hoops with matching layered gold bracelets. She also went with reflector sunglasses to complete her look, and we love these picks.

Alia Bhatt’s cool and bold hoops:

Nobody can own the trendy Gen-Z aesthetic quite like Alia Bhatt. She recently proved the same by wearing an oversized androgynous tied-dyed co-ord set. She further added Gen-Z-approved bold gold hoops to elevate this look, while keeping things minimal and flaunting her natural beauty. Her simplicity and classy picks always render us speechless.

Katrina Kaif’s cool baseball cap:

Another functional and fashionable accessory that a lot of Bollywood’s leading ladies including Katrina Kaif have been opting for recently has got to be baseball caps. These caps protect you from the harsh rays of the sun while giving your vacay wear that sporty and laid-back appeal. Katrina recently paired her dungarees and shirt with a hat for the coolest look.

So, are you feeling inspired to upgrade your vacation wear game with these celebrity-inspired accessory choices?

Whose accessory game is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

