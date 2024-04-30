Nicholas Galitzine reveals how BTS inspired his role in The Idea of You with Anne Hathaway; shares he's an ARMY

International actor Nicholas Galitzine revealed his admiration for the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop sensation, BTS. In an exclusive chat with a media outlet, Galitzine shared how the seven-member boy group influenced him during the production of his upcoming summer release, The Idea of You.

Scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video, the film features Galitzine as a member of the fictional boy band, August Moon. According to the actor, BTS, composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, served as one of his key reference points while preparing for his role.

How did BTS’ help Nicholas Galitzine

In a conversation with etalkctv, Galitzine mentioned how he incorporated references from boy bands in The Idea of You, including BTS. In this viral interview clip, he stated that the inspiration was mainly drawn from the performance aspects of the BTS and how they perform with finesse being the biggest and one of the most popular boy bands.

He humbly admitted that he would never claim to possess even a fraction of the dance skills displayed by BTS. Additionally, he admired the notable relationship dynamics among BTS members, highlighting their effortless charm and charisma with each other. Galitzine believed that integrating these aspects into their film and his character Hayes would enhance its authenticity and depth. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about BTS

BTS, a South Korean boy band formed in 2010, comprises RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all of whom contribute to writing and producing much of their material. Initially rooted in hip hop, the group has diversified their musical style to encompass a wide array of genres.

Advertisement

Their lyrics delve into various themes such as mental health, the challenges faced by youth, personal growth, loss, self-love, individualism, and the complexities of fame and recognition. Additionally, their discography and related content draw inspiration from literature, philosophy, and psychology, and feature a complex and well-structured alternate universe storyline.

As of 2023, BTS holds the distinction of being the best-selling musical act in South Korean history, as reported by the Circle Chart, with album sales exceeding 40 million copies. Their studio album Map of the Soul: 7 ranks as the fourth best-selling album of all time in South Korea, surpassing both four and five million registered sales, a first in the country's music history.

Notably, BTS achieved the milestone of being the first non-English-speaking and Asian act to sell out concerts at iconic venues such as Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl during their Love Yourself World Tour in 2019. All seven members of BTS are currently enlisted in the military with Jin set to return this year and the group is set to reunite in 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS involved in a cult? Global Cyber University clarifies rumors about group's enrollment and plans legal action