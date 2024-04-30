ENHYPEN’s Jay receives special video message from baseball legend Jay Buhner at Seattle Mariners game: Watch

ENHYPEN’s Jay threw the first pitch for the Seattle Mariners’ game on April 29. He was accompanied by bandmates Heesung and Niki. During the crowded match, a special moment caught the netizens’ attention, when Jay received a heartfelt video message from the legendary baseball player Jay Buhner.

ENHYPEN's Jay earns congratulations from legendary Seattle Mariners baseball player Jay Buhner

On April 30, a video was shared on social media featuring Seattle Mariners’ Jay Buhner, who congratulated the ENHYPEN member on a successful ceremonial pitch at the game on April 29. Jay seemed to be touched by the legendary American baseball player’s words, whom he also admired a lot. After his successful first pitch, a surprising revelation piqued the K-pop fans’ interest.

According to a post made by MLB’s social media handles, Jay was in fact named after the Mariners’ legend and he is also a lifelong fan of the Baseball team.

Notably, the K-pop idol was also born and grew up for the most part of his life in Washington’s Seattle.

More about ENHYPEN's members' ceremonial pitches at baseball games

It was announced earlier that the ENHYPEN trio will throw the ceremonial pitch on April 29 at the Seattle Mariners’ game. On this day, it was a true delight for the people who attended the match. However, this is not the first time they inaugurated a baseball game. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Earlier on August 20, 2022, Jake and Jay took turns throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium, celebrating Korean Heritage Month. Just like two years ago, on this day, the crowd went wild at their graceful sight, congratulation the band members.

Advertisement

Know more about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a popular boy band created by HYBE’s subsidiary BELIFT LAB. All the members participated in Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND’s first season, which premiered in 2020.

At the end of the competition, six members including Heesung, Jake, Jay, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Niki were chosen to debut with ENHYPEN. In the same year, they made their official debut with the pre-release lead Given-Taken from their first album BORDER: DAY ONE.

Over the years, the group consistently and rapidly rose in their popularity, thanks to their incredible stage presence, vocal prowess, and charming visuals. Some of their chart-busting hits include Bite Me, SWEET VENOM, FEVER, Drunk-Dazed, and more.

ENHYPEN is all set to have a new release titled MEMORABILIA, which will serve as a special album for their original webtoon DARK MOON.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo to appear on Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Se Ho’s talk show You Quiz on the Block in May; Report