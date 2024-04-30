ENHYPEN’s Jay receives special video message from baseball legend Jay Buhner at Seattle Mariners game: Watch
ENHYPEN members Jay, Niki, and Heesung recently inaugurated the Seatlle Mariners’ game by throwing the first pitch. A specific moment from the match is going viral online. Read on!
ENHYPEN’s Jay threw the first pitch for the Seattle Mariners’ game on April 29. He was accompanied by bandmates Heesung and Niki. During the crowded match, a special moment caught the netizens’ attention, when Jay received a heartfelt video message from the legendary baseball player Jay Buhner.
ENHYPEN's Jay earns congratulations from legendary Seattle Mariners baseball player Jay Buhner
On April 30, a video was shared on social media featuring Seattle Mariners’ Jay Buhner, who congratulated the ENHYPEN member on a successful ceremonial pitch at the game on April 29. Jay seemed to be touched by the legendary American baseball player’s words, whom he also admired a lot. After his successful first pitch, a surprising revelation piqued the K-pop fans’ interest.
According to a post made by MLB’s social media handles, Jay was in fact named after the Mariners’ legend and he is also a lifelong fan of the Baseball team.
Notably, the K-pop idol was also born and grew up for the most part of his life in Washington’s Seattle.
More about ENHYPEN's members' ceremonial pitches at baseball games
It was announced earlier that the ENHYPEN trio will throw the ceremonial pitch on April 29 at the Seattle Mariners’ game. On this day, it was a true delight for the people who attended the match. However, this is not the first time they inaugurated a baseball game.
Earlier on August 20, 2022, Jake and Jay took turns throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium, celebrating Korean Heritage Month. Just like two years ago, on this day, the crowd went wild at their graceful sight, congratulation the band members.
Know more about ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN is a popular boy band created by HYBE’s subsidiary BELIFT LAB. All the members participated in Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND’s first season, which premiered in 2020.
At the end of the competition, six members including Heesung, Jake, Jay, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Niki were chosen to debut with ENHYPEN. In the same year, they made their official debut with the pre-release lead Given-Taken from their first album BORDER: DAY ONE.
Over the years, the group consistently and rapidly rose in their popularity, thanks to their incredible stage presence, vocal prowess, and charming visuals. Some of their chart-busting hits include Bite Me, SWEET VENOM, FEVER, Drunk-Dazed, and more.
ENHYPEN is all set to have a new release titled MEMORABILIA, which will serve as a special album for their original webtoon DARK MOON.
