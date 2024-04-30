Vagabond OST star Baek A Yeon announces first pregnancy with surprise post; see PICS

Baek A Yeon is the beautiful voice behind IU’s Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo OST A Lot Like Love. On April 30, the singer revealed big news on her Instagram. Baek A Yeon announced her pregnancy by sharing pictures and a heartfelt message.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo OST star Baek A Yeon will welcome her first baby soon

The South Korean soloist Baek A Yeon, who got married last year, comes bearing good news. The Vagabond OST star is soon expecting her first baby with her non-celebrity husband. She shared the news with her fans through a heartwarming Instagram post.

On April 30, 2024, Baek A Yeon took to her Instagram and announced her first pregnancy in a surprise post. She shared snaps of herself with the baby’s sonogram and a pic of her glowing from the post-pregnancy glow.

She captioned the post with a sweet message to her fans announcing the new arrival. She began by saying hello and told everyone that a little angel had arrived in her family like a present. The singer added that she couldn't tell her fans in advance, but half of her 10-month journey had already passed.

Baek A Yeon joyfully expressed her excitement over the fact that in five months, she and her family will meet the baby. Talking about her feelings, the soloist wrote that becoming a mom is more glorious and overwhelming than she had imagined. She expressed her happiness at experiencing it firsthand now and even thanked her own mom.

Moreover, Baek A Yeon revealed that the baby’s nickname is Yongyong, and she is a girl. Promising for her future, she wrote that she would live happily with Yongyong and continue singing songs for her fans.

More about Baek A Yeon

Baek A Yeon is a South Korean singer and songwriter who is known for singing OSTs for hit K-dramas like Lee Seung Gi’s Vagabond, IU’s Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Lee Jun Ho’s Wok of Love, and Song Hye Kyo’s Encounter.

She recently dropped her single LIME (I’m So) on November 6, 2023. Baek A Yeon married her non-celebrity boyfriend in a private ceremony on August 12, 2023.

