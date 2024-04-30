The Handmaid's Tale is gearing up for its grand finale with its sixth and final series, now set to premiere in the summer of 2025.

Initially slated for an earlier release, the delay was due to the resolution of an industry-wide strike that halted much of Hollywood's production throughout 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season 6.

The Handmaid's Tale: Star cast and story plot of Season 6

Expect familiar faces in the cast, including Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy Waterford), Madeline Brewer (Janine), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O-T Fagbenle (Luke), Max Minghella (Nick), Samira Wiley (Moira), Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence) and Amanda Brugel (Rita). At the same time, Alexis Bledel is not returning for the sixth season.

The final season's plot is kept under wraps, but creator Bruce Miller hints at resolving June's story while exploring her complex relationship with Nick. Speaking about June's story, Miller said, "We have so many women through history who didn't have names, who were never identified. They were there for a while. They told their story, and this is The Handmaid's Tale – she told it. And then they disappear, faceless, into the mist of history. And that's what the problem is: there are too many women out there who are just Offred and are just the Handmaid," per Elle.

Bruce added, "But that’s the story we’re telling. In order to make it really this story, it starts when that kid is taken from her. And that’s when she turns into a Handmaid. And it ends when she disappears off of our radar. But she doesn’t disappear from the world. She’s a real human woman. Just because she’s not on our radar, doesn’t mean she doesn’t exist."

Additionally, a spin-off series titled The Testaments is in the works, offering fans more insight into this dystopian world beyond The Handmaid's Tale.

Bruce Miller expresses excitement for the upcoming season

Bruce Miller expresses excitement for this last installment, promising to deliver a powerful conclusion to Margaret Atwood's influential narrative, which has captivated audiences with its exploration of pressing women's issues.

In the press release, Miller said, "It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and the chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale."

He added, "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we would never have gotten to this point."

Previous seasons of The Handmaid's Tale are available to stream on Hulu.