Wonderland is an upcoming South Korean movie that stars Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy in the lead roles. The stills of both the actors have been released, and they appear to be deeply in love with each other. Anticipation for the movie is increasing as the story consists of a unique twist along with a stellar cast ensemble.

Wonderland releases stills of Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy

On April 30, 2024, the production team behind the creation of the upcoming South Korean movie Wonderland has released new previews. The pictures feature the lead actors, Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy, who will be appearing as the lead characters in the movie. In the images, both actors are immersed in each other’s presence as they lovingly stare at their eyes. Moreover, the pictures are in different settings, which indicates that the couple has been together for a long time.

The plot of the movie follows a couple who have been together for a long time. However, Park Bo Gum's character meets an unfortunate accident and falls into a coma. He remains unconscious for a long time, and his lover, played by Bae Suzy, starts to grow desperate for some interaction with him. Out of all options, she turns to Wonderland, a stimulated universe that gives the people the opportunity to interact with their loved ones.

The unique virtual world is run by two individuals who provide the service to people who wish to meet their close ones. The process is available through the process of artificial intelligence. A man in his 40s also arrives at the facility to meet his deceased wife through the system.

Wonderland cast and release date

The cast ensemble of the show is led by Park Bo Gum, who falls into a vegetative state following an incident. Bae Suzy is the female lead who serves as the romantic interest. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the role of the coordinator, who is responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner, who also looks after the stimulated world. Tang Wei will also be appearing in the movie as the deceased wife. Gong Yoo will be making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife. The movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024.

Watch Wonderland Trailer

