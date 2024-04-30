Billie Eilish Goes Green With Hit Me Hard And Soft World Tour; Deets Inside

Billie Eilish sets an example. The Ocean Eyes singer recently announced the Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour dates ahead of her upcoming third studio album of the same name’s release. With that, she strives to make the spectacle her most sustainable one yet and has continued her partnership with an environmental non-profit organization for the world tour.

The 81-date tour will kickstart in Quebec and traverse through North America until December, becoming the hub for green alternatives, vegan food options, and sustainability. Eilish marked her green endeavor and environmental awareness as how her parents raised her. She will also incorporate similar efforts for the physical copies of her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Billie Eilish acts on climate change advocacy

It is no surprise that organizing world tours as big as hers ought to have some impact on the climate; from vinyl records to merchandise and sold-out stadiums. Therefore, the 22-year-old singer, who has been vocal about climate change in the past, is determined to bring change, promote environment-friendly products, and minimize impact with sustainable efforts.

As a result, Eilish has partnered with Reverb, a non-profit organization to organize her upcoming tour. Reverb primarily focuses on sustainability in the music industry. "My parents have always kept me well informed and hyper-aware that every choice we make and every action we take has an impact somewhere or on someone, good or bad, and that has always stuck with me," Eilish told Billboard earlier this month.

Simultaneously, her call-out of some artists for releasing multiple variants of the same vinyl landed her amidst a controversy, mostly among the Swifties. However, she later clarified it was not being directed to any particular artist but rather the music industry as a whole.

In her 2024 world tour, green initiatives would include minimal single-use plastics, expanding on plant-based foods in venues, and a donation to Reverb from her tour collections to fund climate projects. Additionally, the Bad Guy singer will limit the impact of physical copies of her album by using recycled material to make vinyl records and packaging. Similarly, Eilish’s 2022 tour, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour was also marked as “climate positive.”

Billie Eilish's 2024 tour pre-sale tickets go live

Exclusive tickets for the world tour will be available for American Express cardholders on Tuesday, April 30, and pre-sale tickets will roll out throughout the week. General tickets for the Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour will be live on May 3.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour will reach its first stop in Quebec, Canada on September 29th, three months after the album drop. The Oscar-winner's third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft is up for release on May 17. Billie Eilish has announced that she wants fans to listen to the album “in one go.” Thus, she will not be releasing any of the singles beforehand.

After only three shows in Canada, the Oscar-winner will perform at a stretch in the U.S. leg of the world tour, starting off in Baltimore in October and concluding in Inglewood California in December. The 2025 set of dates will see Eilish perform in Australia, Europe, the UK, and Ireland until late July.

Hit Me Hard and Soft is Eilish’s first major album after 2021’s Happier Than Ever.

