'What A Moment': Kenny Chesney Thanks Kelsea Ballerini For 'Surprise' Onstage Appearance At His North Carolina Show

Kenny Chesney is all praise for Kelsea Ballerini’s special appearance!

The Somewhere With You singer recently performed at the in Charlotte, North Carolina, when his previous collaborator and fellow Tennessee-born country star surprised him on stage! Chesney says Ballerini’s appearance made the night “more beautiful.”

Kenny Chesney thanks Ballerini for the surprise appearance

Chesney is headlining his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour. Over the weekend, Ballerini graced the stage, and they performed duets on She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy, You and Tequila and Half of My Hometown.

Chesney took to Instagram to express thanks to the Love Me Like You Mean It singer. “Thank you to [Kelsea Ballerini] for making the stage a lot more beautiful last night in Charlotte, NC. What a surprise and what a moment for all of us. Love you, Kelsea,” he captioned the post, which included multiple snaps of the duo’s special moment on stage.

All about Chesney’s ongoing tour

After releasing his 15-track album Born, the country star kicked off his tour on April 20. The songs in the album, including Just To Say We Did and Take Her Home, are a nod to his decade-long singing career.

The album is rooted in core human values and reminds us of the joys and struggles of life. The singer also notes his tendency to overcomplicate simple things. “I can speak for myself. There’s a line in the song that says, ‘Am I making it harder than it has to be? ' And I think I do that a lot,” he said during his appearance on The Bobby Bones Show.

“I’m working on that myself. And I think why not we just all enjoy the ride, share it, and celebrate how good life can be?” he added. He says that the album Born is about “who we are and how we live, breathe, work, rock, kick back and sometimes get tangled up in feelings.”

Although Ballerini gracing the stage took the singer by surprise, he is bringing some stars to headline him on tour, including Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. “It’s gonna be awesome,” Chesney says about the show.