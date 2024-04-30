Was Cody Rhodes Legitimately Injured on Friday Night SmackDown? Here's What Latest WWE Report Says

On the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the first official Draft day, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was picked by the Blue Brand, who then challenged the WWE Undisputed Champion for a match on the show.

Cody Rhodes accepted the challenge, and The American Nightmare and Carmelo locked horns in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown and delivered a classic match. At one point, Cody Rhodes and Carmelo both launched themselves to the middle rope for a springboard move, but they missed the timing, causing a big botch on live television.

Cody and Hayes were supposed to crash mid-air, but they ended up hitting the canvas. The American Nightmare landed awkwardly on his shoulder and seemed to be in real pain, making fans worry about his well-being. There's been no update on Cody Rhodes's condition.

A report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WOR) has stated that Cody is fine, "He's not listed as injured, they never mentioned it on TV, so it's not a worked injury either. It's not like some storyline because it was never mentioned. I was told that it's not listed as an injury, a real injury, so whatever it was, it might just be something minor. It might be nothing at all. It's probably nothing at all significant."

What's Next For Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story of becoming the first champion of his family and ended the iconic four-year championship reign of Roman Reigns, overcoming The Bloodline, Reigns, and The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Post WrestleMania 40, after completing his story, Cody Rhodes is all set to face new opponents and start a new, fresh feud. He is booked to defend his WWE Undisputed Championship at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view in France against former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

WWE Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will also defend his championship for the first time in his reign after he won the Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Jey Uso.

The WWE Backlash event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in the Lyon Metropolis, France.

