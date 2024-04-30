American Idol Season 22: Where To Watch It Online? Livestream Details, Schedule & More To Know

American Idol, the long-running musical reality show is witnessing some really good singers in its 22nd season, which has made the judges’ task a little tougher. This season started on February 18 and we are at the stage of final 7. Ryan Seacrest returned as host, while Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie returned as judges. The season is Perry's last time on the show as she has already announced her departure on February 13, 2024, five days before the premiere.

The American Idol Season 21 winner was Iam Tongi. Now the 22nd season started with 143 contestants trying to impress the audiences and judges to receive a management contract and a record deal with one bigger music label. Let's know more about this season.

American Idol Season 22: Where to watch

The new episode is scheduled to premiere on ABC on Monday, April 29 at 8/7c. If you miss the broadcast, you can watch the episodes on demand. Additionally, you can also stream online the next day on Hulu. You can also live stream new episodes of American Idol on Sundays and Mondays with Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

Who are the mentors in American Idol Season 22?

The mentors for the top 24 contestants of the show this season are Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll. The reality show's official Instagram handle announced Kelly's appearance with, “From IDOL hopeful to IDOL mentor!”

Who's in the top 24 of American Idol Season 22?

1. Abi Carter

2. Triston Harper

3. Odell Bunton Jr.

4. Hailey Mia

5. Jennifer Jeffries

6. Jordan Anthony

7. Nya

8. Blake Proehl

9. KB

10. Jack Blocker

11. Roman Collins

12. Mia Matthews

13. McKenna Breinholt

14. Emmy Russell

15. Will Moseley

16. Ajii Hafeez

17. Sam "Kayko" Kelly-Cohen

18. Kennedy Reid

19. Elleigh Marie Francom

20. KBlocks

21. Jayna Elise

22. Julia Gagnon

23. Mackenzie Sol

24 Quintavious Johnson

Here are the top eight American Idol season 22 performers

1. Jack Blocker

2. McKenna Faith Breinholt

3. Abi Carter

4. Julia Gagnon

5. Triston Harper

6. Will Moseley

7. Kaibrienne "KB" Richins

8. Emmy Russell

Katy Perry to leave American Idol after Season 22

After sitting on the judge's chair for seven seasons. this is Katy Perry's last one as she announced that she'll be exiting the show. The California Gurls singer, appeared Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said that this is her last time on the show.

"I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’” Perry told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

"I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You know what I’m saying, Jimmy?" she added.

Perry added that her co-judges Bryan and Richie "know that I have some things planned for this year."

However, she also teased that she might return someday. "I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music," Perry said. "Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day!"

Katy Perry joined American Idol in 2018 for its revived 16th season on ABC.

