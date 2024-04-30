Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Manga Goes On Hiatus; DEETs Inside

With the Summer Slate around the corner, a lot of anime is lining up to be released in the coming months. However, a lot of the banners are simultaneously leaving the release circuit. This week, the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga revealed an update about going on a longer break. Here is all you need to know about the hiatus to come ahead.

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga hiatus announcement

The news first came in the 10th issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine. It was revealed in the announcement that Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga would be going on a hiatus for a short period of time. In addition to this, the reason behind this break was also revealed to the readers.

The hiatus comes amid author Yasuo Ohtagaki's ongoing health battle with tenosynovitis. Also known as synovitis, this condition is described as an inflammation of the fluid-filled sheath that surrounds a tendon, majorly causing joint pain, swellings, and stiffness.

When will the manga come back?

The timeline of the hiatus was set in the update itself. With this, the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga will return on June 28, 2024. The next chapter will also come out in the same magazine- Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on the dates as they come.

More about Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga

The Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga first came out in March 2012. Written by Yasuo Ohtagaki, the story tells the tale of war and the catastrophe that follows. Set in the timeline of the One Year War of UC 0079, readers meet pilots of the Principality of Zeon against Earth Federation forces in the treacherous.

As reported by ANN, author Ohtagaki revealed that the manga was to go on for another four to five years. As a result of this, fans are already excited to catch up with the story that comes ahead. At last, all the relevant updates will be added to this section as they come.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

