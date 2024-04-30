‘It's My Job To Pretend': When Millie Bobby Brown Opened Up About Preparing For An Angry Character Role

Fantasy is the go-to genre for the fantastic actor that is Millie Bobby Brown. Recently, the rising star candidly chatted about all things Damsel, the twisted version of the fairy tale by Netflix. Unlike the cliché narrative of Damsel in distress, Brown's Princess Elodie in Damsel is portrayed as a fierce character, often angry but heroically courageous.

Although the Stranger Things star aces the part, Brown revealed how she prepared for the role despite not having much “fury to channel.” More so, her take on Princess Elodie was contrary to popular opinion while noting her anger in the film.

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her Damsel character arc

On Women’s Day, the 20-year-old star sat in for an interview with Vogue India chatting about her love for fantasy, the hardest part of filming Damsel, and how she embodied the angry character that she had not much to relate with. “I don’t really have a lot of anger in my heart so I don’t have any fury to channel. It’s just my job to pretend,” Millie Bobby Brown told the outlet in March.

However, the British actress described Elodie as more “frightened” but also “very courageous” than “angry” throughout the narrative. Brown illuminated, “I don’t feel that she is angry for most of the film, considering she has a right to be, I think there’s that fine line between is she angry or is she just very brave?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Brown plays Princess Elodie, who is thrown into a cave with a ferocious dragon, betrayed by her prince charming she was set to marry, Nick Robinson’s Prince Henry. She battles her way to safety as the terrors of the fire-spitting beast, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, lingers. Yet, the dismantling of the age-old narrative propels after Elodie realizes that the dragon is more like her, betrayed and vilified unjustly.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals hardest part of filming Damsel

While pretending to be someone else on-screen does not pose a challenge for the Emmy-nominated star, physical stunts do. Brown, who is set to marry fiancé and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, disclosed the “pressure” of doing the risky stunts that involved climbing steep and razor-sharp rocks, wielding swords, and much more.

“The stunts were the hardest. I’ve never put my body through something like that before,” the Godzilla actor admitted. Despite her acting flair that makes her nothing short of iconic so young already, Brown revealed that she does not relate to any of her characters on TV or film. “I don’t think like that” is her stance on the discussion. Nevertheless, she marked Hollywood star Drew Barrymore as her role model, aligning with her difficulties as a child star.

For a 20-year-old, Brown appears to be more sensible, explaining how fantasy movies offer an escape from the “daunting” realities of the world. “What’s nice about fantasy projects is that our world is so scary today. For young people, just to turn on the news or go on social media can be daunting,” she said while vouching for the genre.

Likewise, her career arc reiterates her affinity for fantasy projects that include her breakout role in Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Godzilla films, and her acting debut as young Alice in 2013’s Once Upon A Time in Wonderland.

ALSO READ: ‘I don't care if I sound bad’: Millie Bobby Brown Does Not Shy Away From Doing What She Loves