LEAKED PHOTO: Anirudh Ravichander to make a special appearance in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan

A new leaked photo of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, where he is seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Vettaiyan, has gone viral on social media.

Right from its announcement last year, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel has been creating quite a buzz among fans and cinephiles across the country. The film, titled Vettaiyan, is all set to hit the silver screens in October this year. 

During the initial phases of its production, the makers of the film unveiled a star-studded cast, including prominent names like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and more. But, by the looks of it, the list does not end there. It is learned that Anirudh Ravichander will make a special appearance in a dance number in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth break a leg

Anirudh Ravichander has often made cameo appearances in some of the films he has composed for, like his debut film 3 and the 2015 film Maari, both of which feature Dhanush in the lead. He has also made appearances in promotional lyrical videos of songs. 

However, a leaked picture from the sets of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan suggests that the ace composer will also be grooving with Thalaivar on screen.

Check out the leaked photo below:

Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth (PC: Lyca Productions X and X)

More about Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan marks the first on-screen collaboration between director TJ Gnanavel and Rajinikanth. The film features the Petta actor as a cop. In fact, earlier this year, a video of the actor in a cop uniform had gone viral on social media. The video also showed fans gathering around to catch a glimpse of their Thalaivar. 

As mentioned earlier, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and many more in crucial roles. The makers of the film announced the star-studded cast last year by sharing monochromatic posters via their official social media.

Vettaiyan has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. SR Kathir, who previously worked with the director in Jai Bhim, has been roped in to crank the camera while Philomin Raj will take care of the film’s editing.

Credits: X (formerly Twitter)
