The Lakers entered the playoffs with high expectations but were upset by the Nuggets in the first round. This was disappointing for a team having star players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Next, Lakers head coach, Darvin Ham acknowledged the disappointment of the Lakers' early playoff exit but placed the primary blame on injuries rather than his coaching decisions, particularly regarding rotations.

Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, took to social media to express her frustration with the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Her criticism specifically targeted the Lakers' head coach, Darvin Ham because he stressed on the team's health as a critical issue.

"Respectfully, get him OUTTA HERE," Kayla wrote placing the blame on head coach Darvin Ham.

Well, Kayla's comment resonated with a section of the fanbase.

"Agree, 100, get him out," wrote one fan.

"Yes girl!!!," wrote another fan.

"No DISRESPECTFULLY GET HIM OUTTA HERE." read a third comment.

FYI, Ham is a relatively new head coach, and the 2023-2024 season was his first at the helm of the Lakers. Evaluating a coach's performance often takes multiple seasons to account.

Breaking Down Darvin Ham’s Comment Following Lakers' Exit

What Darvin Ham meant is key players like LeBron James, Christian Wood, and Jared Vanderbilt missed time due to injuries. These absences disrupted the Lakers and limited their ability to perform on-court. Well, a healthy roster indeed would have allowed for more flexibility with lineups.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Game 5

Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets lived up to the hype. Despite being the lower seed, the Lakers came out strong.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the charge for the Lakers. Jamal Murray, despite questions about his injured calf, looked sharp for the Nuggets. Anthony Davis dominated the third quarter, putting pressure on Nikola Jokic inside. The Lakers' defense also stepped up. This surge gave them a lead heading into the final quarter.

In the second half, the Nuggets refused to go down without a fight. Jokic showed his dominance. Murray continued to find his shot.

The final minutes were a tense back-and-forth affair. With just 4 seconds remaining on the clock, Jamal Murray received a pass and rose for a jump shot which gave the Nuggets a 108-106 win.