Christian Barmore Signs Second Most Expensive Contract in Patriots History, Only Behind Tom Brady; Details Inside

The New England Patriots splurged big bucks ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season. They handed out fresh contract deals to Michael Onwenu and Kyle Dugger before securing their 24-year-old defensive tackle, Christian Barmore. Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick wasn't keen on securing their players. Nevertheless, the team has shifted their approach since his exit.

Barmore’s contract details and performance

Barmore, the Alabama Crimson Tide standout, inked a massive 4-year contract extension valued at $92 million. Surprisingly, only legendary quarterback Tom Brady, a 7-time Super Bowl champion, earned more during his time with the Patriots. This deal for Christian Barmore has definitely turned heads in the NFL, securing his spot with the Patriots until 2027.

The Patriots snagged Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, selecting him as the 38th pick. Throughout his time with the Patriots, he made 44 appearances and recorded an impressive 133 tackles. Out of those tackles, 74 were solo tackles and 59 were assist tackles. On top of that, he also racked up 12.5 sacks. It's safe to say that he's considered one of the top interior linemen in the NFL.

The reason behind Barmore’s extension and the Patriots’ strategy

Christian Barmore, at the young age of 24, still has his best years ahead of him. Many teams have been quietly trying to secure a player of his caliber. Instead of waiting for him to become available, Tom Brady's team made the bold move to invest in him now. Exceptional defensive tackles are hard to come by in the league, and the Patriots have recognized Barmore's talent in generating interior pressure.

The New England Patriots have spent $207 million on new contracts. Dugger and Barmore have been locked in till 2027. They had a history of making commitments late in the contract period. But this time they are showing that they value their players. They have distributed their money efficiently for both ends of the field. They look more balanced and strong entering into the upcoming season.