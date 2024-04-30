Popular television couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, have been stealing the spotlight with their latest projects and heartwarming moments. The couple recently released their first music video Laa Pila De Sharaab, which marks Vicky’s acting debut as well.

The Pavitra Rishta actress, last seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda, recently injured her hand. In the latest video, her loving husband Vicky Jain was spotted taking care of her.

Ankita Lokhande shares a heartwarming video with husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of their cozy moment, showing Vicky diligently feeding her as she recovers from her injury. In the clip, Vicky Jain was seen feeding her wife and taking care of her. The video showcases the actress having her meal while Vicky Jain helping her. The lovebirds share heartwarming smiles for the camera and it is all things love.

About Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s music video

Sung by Vishal Mishra, Laa Pila De Sharaab, has lyrics penned by Manan Bharadwaj. The song, which premiered on April 5, starred Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in compelling roles, with the addition of Saurabh Sachdeva. Diverging from conventional romantic narratives, Laa Pila De Sharaab narrates a musical saga of love entangled with betrayal.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Bigg Boss Journey

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain gained massive fame through their stint on Bigg Boss 17. Their frequent heated arguments made headlines, leading many to question their relationship after the show ended. However, the duo proved the critics wrong as they continue to captivate our hearts with their heartwarming real-life chemistry.

Even during their time on Bigg Boss 17, they reassured viewers that they were not parting ways. For those unversed, the couple got married on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai after dating for three years. Their extravagant three-day wedding featured six different ceremonies.

More about Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has come a long way from making her acting debut in the television series Pavitra Rishta to appearing in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She has impressed audiences with her latest outing alongside Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar further solidifying her presence in both television and Bollywood.

