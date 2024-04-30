Crash Course in Romance’s Lee Chae Min steps down as Music Bank host; Moon Sang Min in talks for succession

Crash Course in Romance star Lee Chae Min has decided to step down from his role as the host of Music Bank, a popular music program. Following this announcement, there are discussions underway for Wedding Impossible star Moon Sang Min to potentially take over as the new MC.

On April 30, Lee Chae Min's agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed his departure from KBS2' Music Bank.

Lee Chae Min departs as host of Music Bank

Lee Chae Min will be stepping down from his role as the MC (host) of Music Bank, with discussions underway for Moon Sang Min to potentially join as the new MC. Lee Chae Min's agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed on April 30 that Lee Chae Min will be departing from KBS2's Music Bank after his final broadcast on May 3.

After serving as MC since September 2022, Lee Chae Min has decided to step down from his role after one year and seven months, citing a desire to focus on his acting career. His next project is the upcoming Netflix drama Hierarchy, scheduled for release in June.

Coinciding with this announcement, a media outlet reported on the same day that Moon Sang Min, known for his roles in Duty After School and Wedding Impossible, is being considered a potential replacement for Lee Chae Min's position.

In response to the report, Moon Sang Min's agency, Awesome ENT, confirmed that Moon Sang Min has indeed received an offer to become the MC for Music Bank. They added that he is currently positively reviewing the offer. Additionally, KBS stated that until the successor MC is confirmed, the show will feature special MCs. Lee Chae Min's final episode of Music Bank is scheduled to air on May 3 at 5:10 PM KST (1:40 PM IST).

More about Lee Chae Min

Lee Chae Min has served as the host of the KBS music program Music Bank from September 2022 to May 2024. He was initially introduced as a new MC for Music Bank on September 30, 2022, co-hosting with IVE's Wonyoung and later with LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae until May 3, 2024.

Additionally, in March 2024, it was revealed that Chae Min is in a relationship with actress Ryu Da In. The two first met on the set of Crash Course in Romance, where they portrayed each other's best friends.

