SEVENTEEN’s Woozi reveals title track HOT from Face The Sun album faced objections from staff; Know full story

SEVENTEEN, the world-famous boy band in the past few years has built an overarching presence in the world of K-pop with major hits like VERY NICE, Super, God of Music, HOT, and many more.

During his special commentary live marking the release of 17 IS RIGHT HERE, Woozi shared unknown details about many songs, one of which was HOT. HOT was not easily accepted as a title track by the staff.

Woozi of SEVENTEEN adamantly made HOT title track of Face the Sun despite staff’s objections

SEVENTEEN on April 29, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 IST) dropped their third anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. Along with the album a futuristic and dark-themed music video was unveiled for the lead track MAESTRO.

To celebrate the release with their fans Woozi of SEVENTEEN hosted a special live where he listened and discussed the album in detail. While sharing unknown facts behind songs like Super, THANKS, VERY NICE, and more.

Before putting on HOT, Woozi shared that the major hit song initially had faced objections from the staff. The staff had issues with making HOT the title track of their album Face the Sun at the time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The company staff, Woozi added said lately they had been telling stories about love and youth in their songs then why they suddenly want to be the sun. To which Woozi replied that they did not have any answer to that question as well. They just want to be the sun.

Advertisement

In other words, Woozi was the one who had chosen HOT to make the lead track of their 4th album Face the Sun. Face the Sun was released on May 27, 2022, to a mindblowing response from everywhere. Consequently, HOT became one of the biggest tracks released by SEVENTEEN and established them as global stars.

More about SEVENTEEN’s new album 17 IS RIGHT HERE

The anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE features two discs which include SEVENTEEN’s Korean singles since their debut and Korean versions of Japanese singles. It also features four new singles MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to youth.

The music video for the hip-hop unit’s LALALI will be unveiled on May 10 followed by the performance team’s Spell on May 17. Lastly, the music video for the vocal unit’s Cheers to Youth will be dropped on May 24.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi says team went through hard times that inspired Super; Know full story