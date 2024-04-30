When it comes to fashion, Suhana Khan, the daughter of Gauri Khan, has time and again, proven herself to be a proper trendsetter. The gorgeous diva’s impeccable sense of style and knack for experimentation has made her a fashion icon that every Gen-Z fashionista wants to follow. Her ability to charm the world with her fashion game puts her among the style icons of Bollywood, and her recently worn royal-looking purple fit was proof of the same.

Whether it's a glamorous red carpet event or a casual outing, Suhana knows how to rock with her looks like she recently did in a purple outfit, for a star-studded event. However, even though she was occupied with this commitment, her heart was still with Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, as she wished them luck while donning the iconic ‘KKR colors’. So, let’s delve in and get a better look at her bewitching OOTD.

Suhana Khan’s pretty purple ensemble was just the best pick:

The Archies actress always leaves onlookers swooning over her fashion-forward choices, and her OOTN was no less. The classy purple dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and puffed-up sleeves was just the greatest choice ever. The fiery dress also had a ruched and pleated design with an upper-thigh-length hem that made the diva look like a literal princess. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The figure-hugging silhouette of the oh-so-stylish mini-dress accentuated the actress’ well-toned figure while the plunging neckline helped flaunt her collarbone and shoulders. However, let’s be honest, the beautifully pleated train was the highlight of the whole look.

The train trailed beside the diva as she walked ahead with confidence and sass. This gave her classy dress a prom-ready aesthetic, and we love that. In fact, it honestly seems like Suhana has given a Gen-Z update to the age-old and traditional ball gowns, with this beautiful dress with a dramatic long train, and we couldn’t be more thankful.

The alluring shade of the dress also glowed against the diva’s complexion. This is totally making us want to add a lot more purple to our wardrobe, right away.

Suhana Khan’s makeup, hairstyle, and accessories were flawless:

Khan complemented her princess-like look with stone-studded glitter-laden pumps which, of course, added to the prom-ready vibe of her ensemble. It was also a minimalistic day for the Gen-Z fashion queen. She added simple drop earrings and matching sleek rings to elevate the whole regal ensemble.

Suhana went with a soft glam makeup look for this one with on-point and dramatic winged eyeliner and heavy volumizing mascara. She also added a touch of blush and highlighter with glossy berry-nude lip oil. Gotta love how this subtle look accentuated her natural beauty!

Last but not least, her open hairstyle with soft curls and a middle parting allowed her dark locks to cascade freely while providing the perfect finishing touches to the diva’s stylish look.

But, what did you think of Suhana’s purple look? Please comment down below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: 7 statement accessories to up your vacation wear game this summer