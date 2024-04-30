Patrick Mahomes Gives His Three Super Bowl Rings to Logan Paul on WWE Raw; Confronts Braun Strawman

The Kansas City Chiefs’ players are having a great offseason. The Super Bowl LVIII champions have been spotted at various destinations having the time of their lives. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently attended the Mahomes Foundation’s charity event, which was hosted by Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The Chiefs duo was seen on a double date after the gala. Mahomes added another adventure to the list as he acted as a heel on WWE Raw on Monday.

Mahomes and Co. on WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw was held at the T-Mobile Centre in Kansas City. Three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, accompanied by his teammates Creedy Humphrey and Trey Smith, attended the show. The trio was there to help Logan Paul beat up Jey USO, who was fighting with Finn Baylor and JD McDonagh.

Paul generally uses brass knuckles to knock down his opponents. But Mahomes took it to another level when he handed his Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul, who tried to punch USO after putting them on. However, the encounter didn’t end well for Paul, as he accidentally punched McDonagh. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Patrick Mahomes Argument With Braun Strawman

The Monster among men, Braun Strowman, returned to the WWE ring after a long time. He had a heated conversation with Mahomes over him helping out Paul and interfering in the match. Smith and Humphrey defended the Chiefs’ QB before USO separated Mahomes and Strauman.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, didn’t seem very happy with what happened on Raw. She posted a clip from the show on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption,” Well well well... Hmmm”.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes REVEALS Why He Gave NFL Trophy to a Fan; Promises to Win Another Next Season

Mahomes donned the personalized wrestling belts he wore in the Cheifs’ championship parade. He was introduced as the best quarterback in the league. He also met Triple H on the backstage and posted a picture with him.