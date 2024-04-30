Inside Out 2: All We Know About The Pixar Movie's Run Time

Fans of Pixar's heartwarming film Inside Out can rejoice! A sequel titled Inside Out 2 is coming to theaters, diving into the emotional rollercoaster of Riley's teenage years. The trailer gives us a peek into Riley's life as a teenager. We see her navigating the challenges of making new friends, discovering new interests, and all the ups and downs that come with adolescence. Familiar characters like Fear (now voiced by Tony Hale) and Disgust (voiced by Liza Lapira) will play even bigger roles in Riley's life. But that's not all - the trailer hints at the introduction of entirely new emotions, promising to add even more depth to Riley's inner world.

The announcement of Inside Out 2 came during the D23 Studio Showcase in September 2022. Amy Poehler, who voices Joy in the original film, joined Pete Docter on stage to surprise the crowd with the news that a sequel was in the works. Here's everything you need to know including the run-time.

What is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 dives into the turbulent teenage years of Riley, expanding the emotional landscape with a few new additions.

The official plot synopsis for Inside Out 2 reads:

“Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up.”

Amy Poehler, who voices Joy, shared some insights into the sequel's storyline in an interview with PEOPLE. According to Poehler, the original film ended with Joy's realization that everything was finally in its right place. But, there was a hint at the onset of puberty, with a large button appearing and the question of whether it should be pressed. "In some ways, Inside Out set itself up for a sequel," she said, "and we're going there."

The Cast and the Director of Inside Out 2

Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black are reprising their roles as Joy, Sadness, and Anger, respectively. Maya Hawke takes on the role of Anxiety, Ennui is voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos, Envy by Ayo Edebiri, and Embarrassment by Paul Walter Hauser. June Squibb will also voice act in the film.

Kelsey Mann will direct Inside Out 2 with the writings by Meg LeFauve. The original film was directed by Pete Docter, who also directed Soul and Up.

What is the runtime of Inside Out 2?

Inside Out 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed 2015 Pixar film Inside Out, is generating buzz as it approaches its release date. The Annecy Festival, a renowned event in the world of animation, recently provided some intriguing information about the movie's official run-time.

According to the Annecy Festival's website, Inside Out 2 is expected to have a total running time of 1 hour and 40 minutes. This marks a five-minute increase compared to the first film, which won an Academy Award and has become a beloved classic.

The animated film hits the big screen on Friday, June 14.

