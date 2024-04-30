Why Was Patrick Mahomes Booked as Heel on Logan Paul’s WWE Monday Night Raw Segment? Report

On the recent episode of Monday Of Night Draft, fans witnessed a major cameo of Ishowspeed and NFL star Patrick Mahomes alongside WWE United States Champion YouTuber turned WWE superstar.

On Monday Night Raw, Logan Paul joined forces with The Judgement Day, borrowed the Super Bowl ring of Patrick Mahomes, and tried to punch main event Jey Uso, who dodged the move, and the lucky punch from Logan Paul got connected with JD McDongha's face.

Fans are now wondering why WWE booked Patrick Mahomes as a heel on WWE Monday Night Raw.

A recent report by WOR has revealed the real reason why Patrick Mahomes was booked as a heel on Monday Night Raw.

Per the WOR report, "WWE did not book this segment. It was a sponsored segment. That's why Patrick Mahomes was there because Patrick Mahomes is a part of the PRIME Energy Drink that Logan Paul is a part of. So they basically sponsored the segment, and they wanted Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes to work together from an angle."

"Everyone's going 'Why would Patrick Mahomes be booked as a heel in Kansas City?' 'WWE is so incredibly stupid', but in fact it was not WWE being stupid, it was something that the sponsors basically put together."

Logan Paul's Future In WWE?

Logan Paul was a globally recognized face even before he joined WWE, and since he joined WWE, he has brought some outside attraction to WWE and is using his genuine heat on screen.

He has been praised for his professional wrestling skills, and he currently holds a WWE United States Championship. Logan Paul captured the WWE United States Championship last year at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 after he defeated legend Rey Mysterio.

At WrestleMania 40, Logan Paul retained his US championship after defeating Kevin Ownes and Randy Ortan with the help of Ishowspeed distraction.

Logan Paul's future in the company looks bright, and WWE is set to host Summer Slam 2024 in Paul's hometown. And it seems like the social media icon will be part of another crucial match at Summer Slam 2024. Logan Paul is one of the upcoming WWE superstars the company is relying on, and in soo, The Maverick will hold the main championship and become the face of WWE.

