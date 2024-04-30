Long skirts are a timeless fashion staple that offers endless versatility. Whether you're dressing for a formal event or a casual brunch, a long skirt can elevate your look and add a touch of elegance. But, these wardrobe essential skirts can also be hard to style. So, why don’t we draw inspiration from the long skirt outfits worn by leading Indian fashion icons to up our fashion game in 2024?

So, let’s have a detailed look at nine stunning long skirt outfits that you can recreate for any occasion. From Samantha Ruth Prabu’s sassy styles to Kiara Advani’s chic fits, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s contemporary looks, and more, we've got you covered with the best picks out there.

Long skirt with fringes and black top:

Some of the boho style long skirts out there are amalgamations of new trends and retro elements like fringes, net, and a shimmery sheer touch. It's best to pair these skirts with basic tops or denim shirts to strike the perfect contrast and create a stylish set. This can be easily seen in Samatha Ruth Prabhu's outfit where she matched a plain black crop top with a unique and sassy long skirt. This outfit idea can help you create such cool outfits with long skirts.

Off-white wrapped skirt with tube top:

Wrap-up style long skirts are always a super stylish and trendy way to upgrade any outfit with a side of modern sass. You can pair these classy skirts with crop tops, shirts, corsets, and even bandeau-style tube tops to complete the look with a pop of color. This is exactly what Rashmika Mandanna did. She paired her off-white skirt with a matching tube top. She also added a long open jacket to complete the look. Adding ankle-length boots can also be a great idea here. This will help you create a trendy long skirt outfit.

Denim long skirt with denim top:

Creating the perfect denim-on-denim outfit or leather jacket and leather skirt outfit can be fun. Going with a stylish long skirt and a full-sleeved crop top is definitely a great idea. Such outfits can actually be dressed up and down according to the occasion. You can also choose to keep accessories light or go overboard to rock this one. Alaya F did the same thing. She paired her look with a matching top and minimalistic accessories. This can help you create the best long denim skirt outfits.

Green bodycon skirt with matching top:

There are a lot of stylish and vibrant ankle-length skirts with various unique silhouettes out there. One such silhouette would be the bodycon style that helps accentuate one’s body. You can pair this with a matching crop top or even a fitted shirt to complete the look. This is visible in Nora’s look. She wore a skirt with a front slit with a matching crop top, and we’re obsessed with this stylish long skirt outfit.

Long silk skirt with formal shirt:

Long silk skirts always look formal and fabulous. They tend to go supremely well with formal tops and collared shirts. You can also pick between classy heels and chic flats to complete these looks. This was visible in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s outfit with a blue ruched silk skirt and white shirt, and we’re super impressed with the diva’s trend-worthy and classy long skirt outfit.

Sheer white skirt with white top:

Sheer is always stylish, and this has been made clear by a lot of stylish sheer ensembles carried by actresses. A sheer long skirt with a side slit can actually help you add a sultry touch to your outfit. These can be paired with matching tops, bralettes, and even shirts to complete the look. Kiara Advani paired hers with a matching sheer white crop top and added chic sandals to complete the easy-breezy long skirt outfit.

Orange asymmetrical skirt with top:

Asymmetrical skirts with a wrap-up style are often the hottest long skirts that you can go with. These can easily be paired with everything. But, pairing them with matching bralette-like body-hugging crop tops can create the sassiest looks ever. This is clearly visible in Mouni Roy’s trendy head-to-toe orange look with a stylish long skirt and fiery matching top. We’re taking notes.

Asymmetrical long skirt with corset:

These days, long skirts have also been deconstructed to create asymmetrical high-waisted options that you can easily wear for any occasion, from the office with minimalistic accessories to a party with statement picks. You can wear crop tops, shirts, or fitted corsets with such skirts just like Karisma Kapoor did. She paired her black pleated skirt with a purple corseted top and black pumps. This would make for a very classy long skirt outfit.

Denim long skirts with corset:

Denim long skirts are always versatile. You can add T-shirts and basic crop tops with sneakers for a casual look. But, you can also dress them up with a corseted top or a strapless fitted top in complementary color and complete the look with stylish heels and statement-worthy accessories just like Kriti Sanon did with her ensemble. These classy long skirt outfits are always stunning.

So, are you feeling inspired to create such stylish long skirt outfits for 2024? Remember to experiment freely and have fun in the process.

Which one of these outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

