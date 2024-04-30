Negai No Astro Chapter 4 Release Date, Where To Read, And More

Negai no Astro chapter 4 is set to be released in May, in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #24. In the previous chapter of Negai no Astro, Hibaru learned from his subordinate, Ginji, what happened during the two weeks he had been asleep. He also had a difference of opinion with Terasu, which led to brotherly combat between them. Given how the chapter ended, fans are excited about the release of Negai no Astro chapter 4.

Negai no Astro chapter 4: Release date and where to read

Negai no Asutoro is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. It began serialization on April 15, 2024, with its debut appearing across Weekly Shonen Jump's 2024 Issue #20, 21, and 24. The series was introduced in Issue #20, paving the way for the subsequent releases of Kyokutou Necromance in Issue #21, followed by Cycle Biyori in Issue #24 after the double issue release.

Negai no Astro chapter 4 will be released on May 13, 2024, in Weekly Shonen Jump's 24th issue. Fans outside Japan can access it on May 12, due to varying time zones and a forced break due to Japan's Golden Week. The release dates of Negai no Astro chapter 4, based on their corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 12

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, May 12

Greenwich Mean Time - Sunday, May 12

Central European Time - Sunday, May 12

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 12

Philippine Standard Time - Sunday, May 12

Japanese Standard Time - Monday, May 13

Australian Central Standard Time - Monday, May 13

Negai no Astro chapter 4 will be available for free digital reading on Shueisha-affiliated platforms like MANGA Plus, Shonen Jump+, and Viz Media's official site. However, only the first and latest three chapters are available for free, except in Shonen Jump+ where a subscription is required.

Negai no Astro: chapter 3 recap and what to expect from chapter 4

Negai no Astro is a superpower × outlaw manga featuring Hibaru Yotsurugi, the son of a yakuza based in Asakusa, Tokyo, as the protagonist. After his father, Kongo, passes away, leaving behind many adopted children vying for succession within the organization, discussions arise about who will inherit the leadership position.

Although Hibaru, Kungo's only biological child, is considered a candidate, he decides to step back due to the changing values of the organization and his commitment to upholding the spirit of righteousness. Instead, he appoints one of the adopted children, Terasu, as the new leader and resolves to protect the organization together. However, just as they make this decision, a significant incident occurs.

Negai no Astro chapter 3 followed Hibaru Yotsurugi's reunion with his late father's subordinate, Ginji, who informs him about a rebellion led by Shio while he was asleep. The Yotsurugi siblings form their own bases against Terasu's proposed leadership, vying for the title of boss, expressing their dissatisfaction with Terasu's potential role.

Following that, Terasu requests Hibaru for the key to the armory. He knows only weapons can give them a slight edge over the overwhelming forces. However, Hibaru cannot imagine shooting his brothers to end the conflict.

Hibaru and Terasu are criticized for not facing reality and being strangers. Hibaru takes Terasu to their training room, where their late father used to train them. Following the Yotsurugi family's code, he challenges Terasu to a showdown where no outsiders can enter.

Hibaru discovers his brother, Terasu, has gained Astro powers and wishes for them to protect his siblings. He vows to persuade rebellious brothers to join him, which resonates with Terasu. The chapter ends with Hibaru and Terasu going to Ikebukuro to convince Kuran, the tenth adopted son of Kongo Yotsurugi, to join them.

Negai no Astro chapter 4 will likely follow the events from the latest chapter and see Hibaru and Terasu try their best to persuade Kuran, whom Hibaru feels is the real man. However, there's no doubt that he has also probably gained the Astro powers. As a result, a fight is bound to take place among the brothers. Nevertheless, fans can expect the chapter to contain plenty of action.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

