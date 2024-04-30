Shehzada Dhami's controversial exit from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines due to revelations from his co-stars and crew members regarding the feud between producer Rajan Shahi and the actor.

This article highlights the top five most powerful statements from the cast and crew, including the producer, which created a significant buzz.

5 powerful statements that proved Shehzada Dhami's feud with Rajan Shahi

‘Shehzada wanted my assistant out’

The producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi, recently shared a series of incidents that led to the termination of the lead actor, Shehzada Dhami. He revealed that Dhami caused major disruptions during the Mahabaleshwar shoot. Shahi stated that Dhami demanded his assistant be replaced, followed by repeatedly arriving late for shoots, citing the assistant's failure to inform him about the schedule.

After the producer dismissed Dhami's excuses, the Choti Sarrdaarni actor lashed out in anguish, issuing an ultimatum to Shahi – choose between him or the assistant.

‘He acted like he was star’

Through this statement, Rajan Shahi revealed that Dhami exhibited problematic behavior, which was inappropriate on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shahi further stated that Dhami lacked humility, unlike other actors who know how to conduct themselves professionally. He also commented, "Acting nahi hai lekin, he used to give 15 takes" (He does not know what acting is, therefore he used to give 15 takes for one shot)."

Shahi went on to suggest that Dhami's entitled behavior stemmed from being indulged as a star on his previous channel.

Furthermore, Shahi recalled an incident where a costume person referred to Dhami's character as Armaan, saying, "Armaan ki shirt press krne de do (Give me Armaan's shirt so that I can iron it)" Dhami lashed out at the crew member, shouting, "Tum jante nahi main kon hun, mujhe Armaan sir bulao (Don't you know who I am? Address me as Armaan sir!)"

‘There was friction between production house and Shehzada’

This statement was given by Rishabh Jaiswal, who essays the role of Krish in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was given by the actor in the very initial phase of the tensions between Rajan and Shehzada.

The actor in an interview said, “I do not know what exactly went wrong, but yes, there was friction between the production house and Shehzada since day one, and when I say day one, I mean since the day we were shooting in Mahabaleshwar for the opening episodes of the show.”

The actor sounded very sure while making this statement, as he believed that it happened because of his arrogant nature, which was later corroborated by the producer.

‘Pratiksha lost focus after she became great friends with Shehzada’

This statement was made by Shivam Khajuria. He recalled advising Pratiksha Honmukhe to concentrate on her career rather than getting influenced by Shehzada. Shivam also revealed that the duo got several warnings from the production house but still, they never took them seriously. He also believed that Pratiksha lost the golden chance of her life.

Further, he shared that Shehzada’s behavior towards the crew members was rude. Regarding the same Khajuria stated, “The crew, lightmen, director, and cameramen are all important people and one has to respect them."

‘Rajan Shahi took this firm decision’

Shruti Ulfat, who plays the role of Vidya Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, stated that everyone knew that the production house was going through some issues with Shehzada. They gave space for things to work out between the cast and crew, but unfortunately, it seemed that in the end, Rajan was not satisfied with the results therefore he made a firm decision.

She further added that actors need to be respected as they work long hours. Adding to this she said that it was a creative call and none of them could do anything about it.

Shehzada Dhami’s indirect dig at Rajan Shahi

Shehzada Dhami initially refused to make any statements in the media, but he recently uttered something at Arti Singh's wedding celebration that caught everyone's attention. The actor stated that for him only the media and his fans are important and no one else makes any sense.

