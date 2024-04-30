Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Knicks on April 30? Find Out

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will reconvene in New York City for the continuation of their first-round Eastern Conference Playoff series

With a victorious streak, the Knicks hold a domineering 3-1 lead in the series after trouncing the Sixers on Sunday.

They're now in a robust position to proceed to the second round given their triumph over the Sixers on the coming Tuesday. The game commences with the opening tap at 7:00 PM EST.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against the Knicks Tonight?

Joel Embiid, a key player for the 76ers, is on the brink, possibly not playing against the New York Knicks due to an injury to his left knee.

Despite this, he made a commendable performance in the previous game where he garnered a double-double scoring 27 points and seizing 10 rebounds against the Knicks in Game 4.

Embiid, responding to his team's competitive spirit, stated, "My competitive nature always sparks up the moment the game gets intense, hence why I persistently fight till the last minute. But in the end, I didn't achieve the outcome I'd hoped for." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Sixers, on losing their double-digit lead in the former part of the game, were compelled to play Embiid throughout the latter half. However, despite his impressive score of 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists on his surgically repaired knee, it wasn't enough to keep the Sixers afloat.

Advertisement

Consequently, the team faces a critical do-or-die situation. After returning home with a 2-0 deficit in this seven-game series, the Philadelphia 76ers priority was to balance out the series with a couple of home wins.

However, the Knicks disrupted their plan with a 97-92 victory on Sunday, escalating their lead to three games to one in this best-of-seven series.

Despite leading by ten points after the first quarter against the injured Knicks, notably sans center Mitchell Robinson, the Sixers lost grip over the game. The Knicks made a surprising comeback, gaining the lead in the third quarter, and rode to an impressive win.

Though in a critical circumstance, the Sixers head back to New York aspiring to achieve their first road win of the series. With an average of 105 points per game in the series and shooting percentages of 44% overall and 37% from long-range, the Sixers are banking on their third scorer to back up Embiid and Maxey.

The duo has significantly contributed to the team's score, gathering 50 of the 92 points in the last game and 69 of 125 points in game three. However, the Sixers have been outscored by eight rebounds in every game of the series and turned over the ball fewer than ten times.

When And Where To Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Location: Madison Square Garden Manhattan, New York

Channel: TNT

ALSO READ: Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers on April 30? Deets Inside

Philadelphia 76ers Players Stats Against The New York Knicks

Joel Embiid Stats

In his career, Joel Embiid has averaged 25.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 19 games against the Knicks.

Kelly Oubre Jr Stats

Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 24 games against the Knicks in his career.

Injury Report

Sixers

OUT

Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise)

QUESTIONABLE

Advertisement

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery)

Knicks

OUT

Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery)

Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot contusion) QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle sprain)

PROBABLE

Advertisement

Jalen Brunson (right knee contusion)

Jericho Sims (right shoulder inflammation)

ALSO READ: Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic on April 30? Find Out