Flex X Cop Ep 1-2 Review: Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun start off on wrong foot in action-packed comedy

Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun premiered on January 26. The plot revolves around two detectives with contrasting methods, joining forces to unravel an engaging mystery. Interestingly, these actors have previously showcased their chemistry in the popular drama Yumi's Cells. Here is a detailed review of episodes 1 and 2.

Flex X Cop review

Name: Flex X Cop

Release date: January 26

When: The show airs every Friday and Saturday

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Shin Bi, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Sang Jun and Jang Hyun Sung

Director: Kim Jae Hong

Writer: Kim Ba Da

Where to watch: Disney+

Plot

The story revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol Jin Yi Soo (played by Ahn Bo Hyun). He has everything he wants at his fingers and is immature and rash. He tends to get what he wants by hook or by crook. Due to circumstances, he gets involved in a case and slowly starts to change. Eventually, he ends up joining the violent investigation team of the police which specializes in catching robbers. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun (played by Park Ji Hyun) who is a dedicated officer. She has a very different approach to solving cases. She is cold-blooded and focused on work. When the rich brat joins her team, she doesn't pay much mind to it. Though they have differing ways of looking at things, they come together and solve cases.

Advertisement

The positives

Flex X Cop starts a little slow in the first ten minutes but quickly grabs attention as the hero soon comes face to face with the criminal. The drama establishes both the leads well and one can quickly figure out their personalities and their differences. Both the leads also get their own grand entrance which is fitting for their role.

The drama has the right amount of tension and comedy mixed. The tension arises from the crimes and the dynamic of Ahn Bo Hyun's character with his father and the company. The series starts off great and the bickering between the two main characters also makes for an entertaining watch.

The negatives

Despite being action-packed and fun to watch, the drama starts off slow and fails to catch the attention. But the plot catches on and quickly starts with the main story. Some parts of the drama also seem a little exaggerated and over the top. Though it might have been added to heighten the drama and increase the excitement, in some places they feel unnecessary and could have been played down. Some viewers might enjoy the over-the-top nature of the series. Apart from those, there is not much to criticise about the first two episodes.

Performances

Ahn Bo Hyun had revealed that his roles in Itaewon Class and My Name helped him in the preparation for Flex X Cop. He disclosed that as he had played a business tycoon in Itaewon Class and a detective in My Name, it helped him bring out the strength of both the characters. The actor is known for his roles in See You in My 19th Life, Itaewon Class, and more.

Park Ji Hyun made her debut in 2017 with the drama Saimdang, Light's Diary and the film The Chase. She has previously worked in dramas like Do You Like Brahms, Reborn Rich, and more. She will also be appearing in the Netflix drama Two Women.

Both the main actors do a phenomenal job and fill their shoes well. Especially the nuance in Park Ji Hyun's acting enhances her character. She plays the character down which fits the story and the scenes. All supporting actors to do an amazing job in moving the story forward.

Advertisement

Final review

Flex X Cop is an entertaining. Fans of lighthearted mystery stories like When the Camellia Blooms, Strong Woman Bong Soon and more will enjoy this drama. The series is action-packed and deals with the internal politics of a chabeol and the violent crime unit. Moreover, it also follows the story of a murder mystery that the detectives will solve. Give Flex X Cop a try if you are looking for an enjoyable and fun watch.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun: Release date, plot, cast, where to watch, and more details