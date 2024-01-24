Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun: Release date, plot, cast, where to watch, and more details

Flex X Cop is an upcoming K-drama that is scheduled to premiere on January 26th. This exciting series features the talented actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun, among others. With a perfect blend of comedy and action, viewers are in for a delightful time.

The plot revolves around two detectives with contrasting methods, joining forces to unravel an engaging mystery. Interestingly, these actors have previously showcased their chemistry in the popular drama Yumi's Cells.

Flex X Cop: Release date

Flex X Cop is scheduled to premiere on January 26. With a total of 16 episodes, the drama is expected to finish airing on March 16.

Where to Watch

The SBS drama will be streaming globally on Disney+.

Genre

Comedy, mystery, action, romance

Cast

The mystery romance stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun in the lead roles. Kim Shin Bi, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Sang Jun and Jang Hyun Sung also feature in the drama and take on important roles.

Ahn Bo Hyun had revealed that his roles in Itaewon Class and My Name helped him in the preparation for Flex X Cop. He disclosed that as he had played a business tycoon in Itaewon Class and a detective in My Name, it helped him bring out the strength of both the characters. The actor is known for his roles in See You in My 19th Life, Itaewon Class, and more.

Park Ji Hyun made her debut in 2017 with the drama Saimdang, Light's Diary and the film The Chase. She has previously worked in dramas like Do You Like Brahms, Reborn Rich, and more. She will also be appearing in the Netflix drama Two Women.

Crew

Flex X Cop is directed by Kim Jae Hong who has also previously created hit series like Revenant, Begin's Youth, Through the Darkness and more. The series has been written by Kim Ba Da. She was also the screenwriter for the popular drama My Name.

Plot

The story revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol Jin Yi Soo (played by Ahn Bo Hyun). He has everything he wants at his fingers and is immature and rash. He tends to get what he wants by hook or by crook. Due to circumstances, he gets involved in a case and slowly starts to change. Eventually, he ends up joining the violent investigation team of the police which specializes in catching robbers. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun (played by Park Ji Hyun) who is a dedicated officer. She has a very different approach to solving cases. She is cold-blooded and focused on work. When the rich brat joins her team, she doesn't pay much mind to it. Though they have differing ways of looking at things, they come together and solve cases.

Other details

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun have previously worked together on Yumi's Cells. Ahn Bo Hyun played the game developer Goo Woong and Park Ji Hyun took on the role of his colleague Seo Sae Yi who had feelings for him. It would be interesting to see how their chemistry works out for Flex X Cop.

