Why Is Sharon Stone Getting Sued By Amanda Godepski? Incident Explored As Basic Instinct Actress Faces 35K USD Lawsuit

The Basic Instincts star, Sharon Stone, has been slammed with a lawsuit by Amanda Godepski, on the charges of an alleged car accident. Godepski filed a motor vehicle complaint, which occurred last year, in Los Angeles Superior Court in April 2024. Seeking a compensation of 35,000 USD, Godepski claims the accident has caused her both personal injury and property damage.

Sharon Stone gets sued over an alleged car accident

As per the court documents retrieved via PEOPLE , the filed car accident occurred last year on June 30, 2023, at the U.S. Route 101 freeway off-ramp at Coldwater Canyon Avenue in Los Angeles. In the filing, Godepski claimed that Stone neglected traffic rules and caused damage to her. Stone allegedly broke three California vehicle codes, including, driving too fast for traffic conditions, unsafe turning movement and unsafe lane change.

The court filing read as follows, "At said time and place, defendant Sharon Vonne Stone was negligently owning, operating, driving, managing, and maintaining a vehicle so as to proximately cause the vehicle to strike the plaintiff's vehicle, and so thereby causing the plaintiff to sustain personal injuries and property damage.

Through the filling Godepski wished to get compensation of over 35K USD, covering the loss for her damaged property, i.e., her car, general damage, loss of earning capacity, and hospital and medical expenses. But the list does not stop there as Godepski further seeks compensation for "emotional distress, economic damage, and non-economic damage."

A look back at Sharon Stone’s legal battle

As Stone gets mounted by her present legal battles, in the past she does carry an experience of engaging in court battles. In 2012, as per, The Daily Mail , the actress was sued by her then nanny on the charges of violation of labor laws and derogatory verbal remarks on her ethnicity. The lawsuit was eventually settled a year later.

Stone also engaged in a court battle with her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, over the custody of her son Roan. But she sadly lost the battle, eventually losing the custody of her son. As per the actress her role in the Basic Instinct worked against her in the trial, leading to her loss.

Keeping her past track record, it is to be seen whether or not Stone is guilty in her current lawsuit over an alleged car accident. The allegations have not yet been officially addressed by the actress, raising questions about her innocence.

