Reality TV Star Harry Jowsey Shared A Health Update And Asked People To Stay Safe

Known for his appearances on reality TV shows like Too Hot To Handle and Dancing With The Stars, Harry Jowsey, shared a health update. On TikTok, the 26-year-old revealed that he's been diagnosed with skin cancer after finding a mole on his shoulder. A message Harry sent to his followers was to prioritize skin checks and sunscreen. He's still optimistic and will have surgery to remove the cancerous patch soon.

Harry Jowsey took to TikTok to share a health update

In a TikTok video, the 26-year-old shared the shocking diagnosis with his followers. During the last year or two, he noticed a mole on his shoulder that turned out to be cancerous. "It's not easy to explain," Harry began, "but last week, I went to the dermatologist to have my skin checked and they found some skin cancer on me."

Afterward, he urged his fans to get anything they were worried about checked out. "Please wear sunscreen," the reality star captioned the post.

In an attempt to convince his viewers that he would be fine, he said, "If you're freckly like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked. You never know. This has been on my shoulder for like a year or two and I had no idea."

Then, he added "Summer is just around the corner, so wear sunscreen. I just want to protect and save one of you - so get checked, wear sunscreen, and be more responsible - because that’s what I have to do now and it’s very scary."

On Tuesday, he will undergo surgery to remove the patch of cancer, he wrote in the comment section. A few of his celebrity friends and fans commented on the post to wish him well.

All the love and support from his fans and friends

Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold wrote, "I'm glad you're doing well, sending all my love." While fellow dancer Alan Bersten said, "Love you, dude".

"Melanoma siblings. So scary but I'm glad you're ok. Sunscreen is very important. Make sure you're checking your skin." posted Adriana Madix, who competed alongside him on the show.

One fan wrote, "All will be okay! :) I was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma last year at 17 and they told me I just have to get regular skin checks. A second chimed in, "I've been debating getting my one mark checked. What a sign! Thanks for raising awareness."

Harry first gained fame after appearing on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle but he has since appeared on numerous reality shows. In his most recent appearance on Dancing With The Stars, Harry impressed the judges and made it to the quarterfinals.

