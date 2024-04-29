THROWBACK to when Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended same event in 2018

Rumor has it that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are secretly dating. Word about the Bollywood couple’s secret love story spread like wildfire when they were spotted going on drives and dinner dates together.

Currently, an old picture of the alleged couple has gone viral in which they can be seen attending a Bollywood event hosted by Manish Malhotra.

Take a look at old pictures of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at the same gala

A while ago, two images of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were shared on Reddit. In the old images, the Dream Girl 2 actress can be seen posing with her B-town besties Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

For the star-studded event, Panday went with a short skirt with an off-shoulder matching top in blue and white. As for The Archies actress, she wore a white top with green pants while Shanaya looked cute in a floral layered dress.

But what got the internet buzzing was a glimpse of the Aashiqui 2 standing in the corner of the picture with a glass of his drink, talking to someone at the party.

Take a look:

In another image, Adi posed with his pals, namely Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Daisy Shah, and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. For the night, everyone can be seen dressed casually. While Kapur went with a maroon t-shirt with black pants, Heeramandi actress Sonakshi wore a plain little black dress.

Manish can also be seen in an all-black attire while Shah wore a white top underneath a black dress. As for the Bank Chor actress, Rhea flaunted a bright smile in a green dress.

Take a look:

According to an old report by Vogue, the lavish party was hosted by Manish Malhotra for his B-town buddies at his residence on August 14, 2018. Many other celebs also marked their attendance at the bash namely Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Kiara Advani, Ekta Kapoor, Kajol, Diana Penty, Kriti Kharbanda, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Athiya Shetty, Puneet Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Ranjan, Vicky Kaushal, Iulia Vantur and Yami Gautam.

