Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Gentle Workout Routine

Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, is an Oscar winner who recently shared information about her exercise routine on Instagram on Friday, April 26. She answered numerous questions from her fans during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. These were particularly about how she stays active and healthy.

Paltrow's unique approach to fitness has long piqued the curiosity of many. By sharing specifics about her routine, she motivates people and emphasizes the importance of leading an active lifestyle.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares workout routine and self-acceptance journey in AMA

Paltrow responded with a selfie video when asked how many days a week she works out during the Q&A. She said she did something six days a week, although with a lot less intensity than she used to, as she walked about the Goop headquarters in Santa Monica, California, wearing a striped sweater.

"Even just taking an hour-long stroll, or even just strolling around our enormous Goop office right now. I normally do many rotations around to stretch my legs,” Paltrow said. She also mentioned that she made an effort to complete a small task each day.

A fan questioned Paltrow later on in the AMA about how she learned to accept herself and became "comfortable" in her own skin. She started by explaining that she needed to "talk to myself." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"Diane von Fürstenberg taught me how to do that, how to wake up in the morning and look at myself and be happy to see myself and say nice things to myself instead of terrible things to myself," Paltrow said.

Gwyneth Paltrow on self-compassion and fitness

She went on to say that she had learned the importance of being one's own best friend. Paltrow had already shared a little fitness advice during an AMA session in March, so this wasn't the first time she talked openly about working up a sweat on social media.

When a fan asked Paltrow at the time what she usually wore for "workout clothing," Paltrow replied that she was obsessed with Spanx. She replied, "Weirdly, I am really into Spanx.” The actress also shared a picture of herself looking stylish in what looked to be red Booty Boost Active Contour Rib 7/8 Leggings.

ALSO READ: 'Putting Things Into Turmoil': Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Son Going Off To College Is Giving Her 'Nervous Breakdown'