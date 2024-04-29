Actress Scarlett Johansson and her husband and comedian Colin Jost made a rare public appearance recently at the CAA Kickoff Party, which is a lead up to the White House Correspondents Dinner ceremony taking place on Saturday, April 27 at the Washington Hilton.

In one of the most high-profile social gatherings, the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner celebrates American journalists who hold the nation’s leaders accountable for their actions. The celebrations unfold over the week, and the Creative Artists Agents (CAA) kickoff party is one of the major events of Washington’s social calendar. In the CAA kickoff party at the La Grande Boucherie, the Avengers alum sported a clean look with a charcoal-colored three-piece suit while Jost donned a navy blue suit.

Colin Jost to host this year's White House Correspondents Dinner ceremony

Colin Jost, who has been a staff writer for the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, will host the most awaited White House Correspondents Dinner party from Washington D.C. As the tradition of this party goes, it would be a change to take a dig at politicians and leaders, in a light-hearted way.

“Colin Jost knows how to make Saturday nights funny, and I am thrilled Colin will be live from the nation’s capital as the headline entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” said Kelly O’Donnell, the president of White House Correspondents Association.

Jost joins the comedians Trevour Noah and Roy Wood, Jr. who had previously been the featured entertainers for the dinner party.

The star-studded event also saw Chris Pine in attendance, who was in the news for the premiere of his directorial debut Poolman, slated soon for theatre release. Actress Rosario Dawson was seen in a dark blue ensemble with a bob cut. She has been linked to politics via her former romance with US Senator Cory Booker.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johannson's relationship:

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s first interaction in 2006 on the set of SNL. Johansson was hosting an episode of the show while Jost was the show’s writer. The two became romantically linked only in May 2017, when the Black Widow star appeared for the season’s finale. At the end of the show, the two shared a hug which sparked romance rumors at the time.

They tied the knot in August 2020 and welcomed a baby the next year.

ALSO READ: 'He's A Pretty Good Swimmer': Colin Jost Expresses Wish To Teach His 2-Year-Old Son How To Swim