'It's Very Complicated': Challengers Director Luca Guadagnino Explains Spider-Verse Reference In Zendaya Starrer

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Challengers.

If you are a die-hard fan of Zendaya and are gripped by her acting skills, you would have definitely appreciated her role in the MCU. Starring in three Spider-Man movies alongside Tom Holland, the actress has dazzled everyone while also questioning her future appearance in the MCU after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, while appearing in Luca Guadagnino’s latest release, Challengers, the movie itself might have included a Spider-Verse Easter egg. Does that scene have anything to do with the MCU? Let's find out.

Luca Guadagnino talks about Spider-Verse Easter Egg

After his recent release, making rounds in the headlines and making the viewers think about a Spider-Verse reference, Luca Guadagnino opened up about the scene that also involved Zendaya and her onscreen daughter.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the director spoke about how he was shocked to know that the moviegoers actually took the mention of the Spider-Man movie as a reference or an easter egg.

Luca Guadagnino stated, "When you get rights for something to be used in a movie, it's very complicated."

He recalled the time when he had a conversation with Amy Pascal, who is the producer of the Zendaya-starring sports drama, and added she "was of help there."

Guadagnino had asked Pascal, “Amy, can we use one of your catalog titles so it's going to be easier to clear them?” while discussing the idea that A.J. Lister, who plays the role of Zendaya’s daughter Lily, would not “choose to watch The Social Network or The Post” but instead “a Spider-Man cartoon.”

Planning this scene made the director think, instead of a cartoon, “Why not Spider-Verse?”

Talking about the audience, who took it as a reference, the director went on to say, "Now I realize that it sounded like an in-joke, which, you know, the unconscious guides us all the time."

For those who have not realized it yet, that Spider-Verse reference had nothing to do with Zendaya and her role in the MCU.

The movie’s Spider-Verse scene

If you haven’t watched the movie or missed it, here’s when the Spider-Verse reference comes in Challengers.

Tashi, who is played by Zendaya, Mike Faist, who portrays the character of Art, and Tashi’s husband are shown to have a heated argument. This is when they are interrupted by their daughter Lily, who asks them if she can watch the Spider-Verse film and not the already-playing tennis match on their TV set.

Challenger is currently in theaters, which brings along a great and intriguing story of the sports industry and its challenges. The movie stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor in the lead roles.

