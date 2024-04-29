A Little Something Everyday': Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Current Workout Routine

Gwyneth Paltrow, the renowned American actress, opened up about her workout routine during a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram. Paltrow went on April 26. Paltrow shared a self-filmed video to answer the question concerning her fitness routine, which included her revelation that she works out at least 6 days a week.



In her AMA, Paltrow even opened up about her father's diagnosis of Cancer eventually made her conscious of living a healthy lifestyle, motivating her to engage in daily workout routines.

During her recent AMA on Instagram, as retrieved via PEOPLE , Paltrow was asked about how many days in a week she works out, and the Oscar-winning actress responded to this question through a self-filmed video, sharing that her workout regime spans 6 days a week but is less in intensity. In the video, the Iron Man actress is captured wearing a striped sweater as she walks around in Santa Monica, California, where the headquarters of her lifestyle brand Goop is located.

She shared, "I do something six days a week, but with a lot less intensity than I used to. Even just going for an hour's walk, or like now, I'm walking around our giant Goop office. I usually take multiple spins around to stretch my legs. But I try to do something — a little something — every day."

In another question during her AMA, a fan asked Paltrow how she got to terms with her own, i.e., how she got comfortable in her own skin. In answer to this question, the actress thanked Diane von Fürstenberg for making her realize the importance of having self-positivity, revealing that the Belgian fashion designer taught her to engage in self-positive talks in the morning.

“Diane von Fürstenberg taught me how to do that, how to wake up in the morning and look at myself and be happy to see myself and say nice things to myself instead of terrible things to myself. She really taught me about the importance of becoming your own best friend. And that really is how you relate to yourself and things you say to yourself,” Paltrow expressed.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared that her father’s death pushed her to be fitness and wellness

In one such AMA of Gwyneth Paltrow in the past, one of the fans asked her how she got so much into the world of wellness. The actress then revealed that the diagnosis and the eventual death of her father by cancer made her conscious of living a healthy lifestyle. Paltrow’s father, Bruce Paltrow, died in 2002 at the age of 58 after his battle with oral cancer.

She revealed, “It was actually because my father was diagnosed with cancer when I was about 25 years old and that started to catalyze my foray into understanding food, environmental toxins, food as medicine [and] alternative stuff like acupuncture. So it started a long time ago ... I don’t know, in the mid-'90s, because of my dad.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s candid responses offered fans a genuine sneak peek into her workout routine. Her admission of her father’s death motivating her to engage in health routines surely reflects her positive outlook on life and is indeed inspiring for many.

