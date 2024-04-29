Upasana Singh, popularly known for her stint in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has shifted her dynamics from acting to filmmaking, as she is currently focusing on the production of Punjabi movies. The actress garnered immense fame and affection for her character Bua in Kapil Sharma’s previous ventures.

Recently, the actress, in a candid discussion with ETimes TV, showed her disagreement with men playing the roles of women in Kapil Sharma’s show, and also shed light on her exit from the show.

Upasana Singh on men dressing as women in Kapil’s show

In an interview with the aforementioned publication, Upasana Singh commented on men cross-dressing as women in the Kapil Sharma show. Sharing her opinion, she said, “I don’t know whether I should be saying this, but I have always liked women playing women. Why are men playing women when you have so many actresses in the industry?” The statement came as a surprise because all the actors in the show, including Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and even Kapil Sharma, have entertained by imitating the women.

Shedding light on the reason behind leaving Kapil Sharma’s venture previously. She stated that, according to Singh’s husband and family, her character Bua in the show was affecting her image. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She mentioned that initially, Upasana said yes to playing that role because she comes from a theatre background and believes in exploring different roles; therefore, she took that chance. Soon the character of Bua in the show became a huge hit, and audiences started loving the innocence of the character.

According to her, she initially found the character interesting, but later she lost interest in it, which made her question Kapil, “If I am not finding it funny, how will people find it funny?”

She further stated that money had never been a concern behind leaving the show, as she was getting paid well, but as an actor, she was not satisfied with her character anymore. Her decision to leave the show hasn’t tampered with her relations with Sharma, as the duo still carries a beautiful bond. She further disclosed that he did a voice-over for free for her Punjabi film, Bai Ji Kuttange, in 2022.

Also, when she was asked about joining the latest venture of Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is now streaming on Netflix, she said, “Yes, if my role is good. I want to play something substantial.”

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda. After running the show for ten successful years, the eleventh season is now telecasted in 192 countries. This season came with many surprises, from Sunil Grover making a comeback on the show to Aamir Khan appearing on any reality show for the first time.

ALSO READ: YRKKH’s Hina Khan shares rib-tickling reel featuring Chunky Pandey along with long note; 'Good job CP...'