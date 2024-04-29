Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Reveals What She Thought of Taylor Swift's New Album TTPD; Deets Here

The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD)'s name was previously linked to Joe's WhatsApp group called 'The Tortured Man Club,' but the title song actually references Matty. Matty, who told GQ he really likes typewriters in a 2019 interview, is even mentioned in the track's opening lyrics, "You left your typewriter at my apartment."

Travis Kelce's mother is obsessed with Taylor's new album

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is getting high praise from Donna Kelce. At the Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas, Travis Kelce's mother said she listened to the whole album all morning when it was released.

She dropped Tortured Poets on April 19, which features 16 songs plus an additional 15 tracks as part of a surprise 'double album.' Donna said, "I was very impressed. She is a very talented woman and this is one of her best pieces."

Afterward, the outlet asked the football star's mom if she had any life advice for the singer to which she replied, "She doesn't need my advice on anything. I actually hope she gives me advice."

Cruel Summer singer has previously called Tortured Poets "an anthology of new works reflecting experiences, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time. It was both sensational and sorrowful at once."

As the song progresses the lyrics reveal more about Taylor and Matty's strong bond. As Taylor recalls, "At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the one people put wedding rings on. And that’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding."

There is so much meaning to each of the songs of Taylor's new album TTPD

With TTPD, she's shaking up the world. Besides spotlighting Taylor's updated relationship with Travis, it also brings back memories of Taylor's exes Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy, and even her feud with Kim Kardashian. This fact has been addressed by Taylor herself.

"It's a pretty fatalistic album," she said in an exclusive TTPD commentary for Amazon Music, "in which there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. ‘I love you, it's ruining my life.' These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. It's that kind of album."

Throughout many of the 31 tracks, Taylor explores not only her love life but the reality of being an artist in the spotlight (songs like 'Clara Bow' and 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' reflect that).

