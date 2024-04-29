Selling Sunset Star Accuses Husband Of Spying

Christine Quinn claims her ex-husband, Christian Richard Dumontet, has been watching her at their Hollywood Hills home. In court records dated March 19 and obtained by People on Wednesday, she alleged that Richard hired a security guard to keep a watch on their home after his imprisonment.

At the time, she did not live there. Quinn claimed she "discovered numerous Apple AirTags and battery-operated cameras hidden all throughout the residence, including in [her] personal office" after she was able to reclaim access to their home.

"Approximately the size of quarters," was how she characterized the cameras. Quinn stated that she feels she was "under surveillance" without her "knowledge or consent" as a result of her purported results.

Quinn's claims about ex-husband and mansion

She further stated that their $8 million mansion was eventually occupied by the security guard her ex-husband supposedly hired. She said that her underwear had been removed from her drawer and thrown all over the bed. She also remarked that the residence had new pillows and that the shower had been used recently.

Quinn, 34, further claimed that Richard tried to force her out of the house and subsequently destroyed it, making it unfit for her and their 2-year-old son, Christian Georges, to live there. The 5,917 square foot home was particularly characterized by her as "hazardous, filthy, and unlivable."

In the past, the former Netflix actress charged that Richard was using "extreme measures" to keep her on their land and restrict her from leaving to go to work. Quinn's representative was contacted by Page Six for comment, but they did not respond right away.

Less than two weeks had passed since Page Six revealed Quinn was requesting sole custody of her son, citing her ex-partner's "perpetration of acts of domestic violence and child abuse against [her] son and [her]."

Richard's divorce drama: Legal battles and custody disputes

The software developer hit their toddler with a bag containing a glass bottle in the event that preceded his arrest. He was arrested for the second time on a misdemeanor charge after returning to his and Quinn's shared home despite her restraining order.

The real estate expert was looking for full custody and barred Richard from seeing their child due to his violent background. She also claimed that since their son's birth in May 2021, he has not paid a single hospital bill, leaving them with more than $100,000 in medical debt.

Early in April, Richard filed for divorce from Quinn. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason. The couple exchanged vows in December 2019. A segment about their wedding was included in Selling Sunset third season.

