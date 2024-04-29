Josh O’Connor's Romance Diaries Unfolded

If you’ve seen Challengers, you will be interested in getting to know the lead, Josh O’Connor. The former Prince Charles in The Crown is currently working opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist in a romantic dramedy.

Josh O’Connor’s love life

The Crown alum was linked to Margot Hauer-King who is a marketing executive from London. She and Josh attended a Royal Academy of Arts Exhibition together in 2019 but haven’t been seen together ever since. Nevertheless, Josh had said in an interview that he was living with his girlfriend on New York’s Lower East Side after wrapping The Crown up in 2021.

According to sources, Hauer-King has been working in NY since 2020 and Josh is a private guy, and if he has gone to an event with someone that means something. Currently, it is hard to say whether Josh and Margot are still seeing each other or the actor is single.

As for history in relationships, Josh is not like the other guys in Hollywood but once the 33-year-old actor went on record and said that he had joined a band once to get attention from a schoolmate, FKA Twigs. The duo never dated and Josh in an interview with GQ in 2023 said that he joined a band called Orange Output for Twigs to go out with her. As for Twigs, she had no idea about this and was flattered after she heard that.

Josh and Margot’s relationship timeline

Josh O’Connor and Margot Hauer-King began to date in 2019. Even though Margot comes from a Marketing background, she’s a part of the showbiz family. Fans might recall Prince Eric from the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Jonah Hauer-King, who is Margot’s brother.

Jeremy King, Margot’s father is a well-known restaurant owner in London. According to sources, Josh and Margot dated till 2021, and as of now, there has been very little to decode from.

The lover boy of Hauer-King is starring as Patrick Zweig in his new tennis movie which will surely take the box office by storm and is expected to be at the top of the charts. Watch the trailer here:

