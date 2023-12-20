Flex X Cop First Look: Ahn Bo Hyun plays immature chaebol heir turned detective
Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun is an upcoming mystery romance drama which is scheduled to premiere on January 26.
Flex X Cop is an upcoming K-drama which is set to release on January 26. The drama will be starring the popular actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun. Ahn Bo Hyun is known for his roles in See You in My 19th Life, Itaewon Class and more. Park Ji Hyun has previously worked in dramas like Do You Like Brahms, Reborn Rich and more. They have previously worked together in the hit drama Yumi's Cells.
Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun: first stills
On December 20, SBS released stills from their upcoming drama Flex X Cop. These pictures were the first look at the drama. The clicks revealed Ahn Bo Hyun in a cop's uniform. They also displayed the character as a rich man with loads of money and always sporting a clean look. Interestingly though, in some of the pictures, the character is wearing a band-aid around the bridge of the nose hinting at a more violent side. Park Ji Hyun will be taking on the role of the female lead.
Flex X Cop: Release date, cast and more
Flex X Cop is slated to premiere on January 26. The mystery romance will star Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun in the lead roles. Kim Shin Bi, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Sang Jun and Jang Hyun Sung will also be appearing as important characters.
The story revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol Jin Yi Soo. He has everything he wants at his fingers and is immature and rash. Due to circumstances he gets involved in a case and slowly starts to change. He joins the violent investigation team in the police which specializes in catching robbers. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun who is a dedicated officer.
Flex X Cop is directed by Kim JAe Hong and is written by Kim Ba Da.
