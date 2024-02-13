Former AOA member Yuna looks stunning in pre-wedding photos with composer fiancé Kang Junghoon; See PICS

Yuna, the former member of the K-pop group AOA, took to the internet and confirmed that she will tie the knot with GALACTIKA’s Friday this month on February 18 in Seoul. The ex-AOA star has been sharing about her upcoming wedding with her fans on her official Instagram to very a lovely response. Yesterday, the once K-pop idol and star, posted her pre-wedding portraits with Kang Jung Hoon.

A peek into Yuna's wedding pictorial

The photos look mesmerizing, shot in an open greenland with the couple looking cozy with each other. Yuna herself is seen wearing an unconventional black dress and a black veil while holding hands with her husband-to-be. The former K-pop idol looks like an absolute princess in these right-out-of-a-fairytale photos, with her hair tied in a low pony. She captioned the post, "My favorite BLACK DRESS".

Know more about Yuna and her groom-to-be, Kang Jung Hoon

Seo Yu Na predominantly known by her stage name, Yuna was a former member of girl group AOA, Ace of Angels and its sub groups AOA Black and AOA Cream. She parted ways with the group and the company when her contract expired in 2021. After her departure from the K-pop scene she began working as a pilates and yoga instructor. The ex-AOA member under her pseudonym E.NA gave backing vocals in ITZY’s DALLA DALLA and TWICE’s Heart Shaker.

Kang Sung Hoon alias Friday of the music production duo, GALACTIKA has composed top hits such as ITZY’s WANNABE, DALLA DALLA, I Wanna Know by ZHANG HAO of ZEROBASEONE, SISTAR19’s Ma Boy, Heart Shaker by TWICE, T-ara's So Crazy and many more. His noteworthy contributions to the Korean music arena have established his name as an eminent lyricist and music producer.

The ex-AOA member and Friday have planned to tie the knot in a secluded wedding ceremony with only their close friends and loved ones somewhere in Seoul on the 18th of this month.

